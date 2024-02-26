A widespread surge of norovirus cases is causing growing concern across the United States, with the Northeastern region experiencing a pronounced uptick, as per the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Norovirus, known for causing vomiting and diarrhea, is prompting increased warnings from health authorities.

Often called the 'stomach flu' or 'stomach bug,' norovirus is different from influenza but shares similar symptoms. The CDC emphasizes that anyone can get sick with this highly contagious virus. It spreads through accidental ingestion of microscopic particles from an infected person, and recent cases have shown outbreaks linked to contaminated water or food, like a December incident affecting 241 people linked to a sushi restaurant, The People reported.

The virus spreads quickly in closed spaces, making schools and cruise ships hotspots for outbreaks. Last summer, cruise ships had 13 norovirus outbreaks before July. To stop the spread, the CDC strongly recommends washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, saying hand sanitizers are less effective.

The CDC also warns, "Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. Anyone can get infected and sick with norovirus." It highlights the unpleasant transmission, saying, "You can get norovirus by accidentally getting tiny particles of feces (poop) or vomit in your mouth from a person infected with norovirus." Contaminated water or food can also be sources, as seen in the December outbreak linked to a sushi restaurant.

Symptoms can start 12 hours after exposure and last up to three days. While most cases get better on their own, people are advised to stay hydrated and use over-the-counter solutions for relief. But extra care is needed for young children, older adults, and those with health conditions, who may need medical attention for severe dehydration.

Parents should watch for signs like fatigue and dry mouth in their children. Dehydrated children might cry without tears or be unusually sleepy or fussy. Severe cases may need intravenous hydration.

As the norovirus outbreak continues, health officials stress the importance of proper hygiene and seeking medical help if symptoms get severe, especially for those more vulnerable. The CDC reinforces these messages, emphasizing the need for everyone to help stop the spread of this highly contagious illness.