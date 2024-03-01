The U.S. has witnessed its divorce rates decline in recent years. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the divorce rate dropped from 9.7 divorces per 1,000 women in 2011 to 6.9 in 2021. These numbers provide insights into the broader trends and the complexities surrounding modern relationships.

Divorce is attributed to various factors, from communication issues and financial disagreements to infidelity and substance abuse. Whilst some situations may warrant it, divorce should be approached with careful consideration. Seeking individual counseling before asking for the services of divorce lawyers may prove to be beneficial.

Individual counseling can offer greater self-awareness and support for those facing marital issues. By addressing personal challenges and exploring coping mechanisms before making any irreversible decisions, individuals gain clarity and perspective. Divorce might not be the optimal solution, particularly in cases where children or financial dependencies are involved.

Tackling these complications can be emotionally and financially taxing, and doing so can lead to prolonged unhappiness and dissatisfaction for one or both parties. In addition, many marital problems are brought about by stressors and imbalances in daily life rather than irreconcilable differences between spouses.

Gregory Forman is a distinguished attorney and the owner of Gregory S. Forman, P.C., who advocates for prioritizing individual counseling before pursuing divorce proceedings. After graduating from Haverford College with a bachelor's degree in Economics and Political Science and obtaining a law degree at Temple University, Forman opened his practice in 1993 emphasizing family law and appeals. With his 30-plus years of experience, including 40 publications, 70 lectures on family law, and a well-regarded blog, Forman understands the importance of individual counseling as a precursor to legal actions.

Modern society puts significant pressure on individuals and couples, expecting them to balance their career aspirations and parental responsibilities, all while maintaining a fulfilling and romantic life. When life becomes unbalanced, Forman believes that seeking counseling can help spouses identify areas for improvement and develop healthier coping strategies. Initiating open communication and mutual understanding can help couples gain renewed strength and resilience in their relationship.

For example, a husband conflicted between focusing on his career or his family duties may realize, through counseling, that work is his primary priority. Although this is discouraged in today's society, honest communication between spouses can save the relationship.

Similarly, a stay-at-home wife may recognize that prioritizing her children's upbringing over her career ambitions aligns with her values more. In other words, individuals should approach divorce with a well-defined life path, rather than expecting legal proceedings to resolve their unhappiness and dissatisfaction.

Forman shares a specific case of how individual counseling before seeking divorce can be beneficial. He recounts the case of a middle-aged couple with demanding careers and young children considering filing for divorce: "The husband is often out of the house due to work, and this adds to the tension at home. The wife's frustration and anger are obvious, but the husband doesn't relieve his wife's burdens when he is home, retreating to his man cave whilst she handles the children. He remains oblivious to the cause of his wife's anger. This is where individual counseling comes in. You need to understand your behavior and motivations within a relationship. It's all about understanding ourselves before seeking solutions from others."

Ultimately, couples navigating the rocky path of marital relationships must recognize the importance of seeking informed guidance and support before considering divorce. By publishing works and delivering lectures on these critical issues, Forman continues to advance the discourse surrounding marriage and divorce. He guides both legal professionals and individuals to rethink the tools of family law and resolve marital and parenting discord.