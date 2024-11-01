The former Navy SEAL who oversaw the operation that killed Osama bin Laden in 2011 is back in the headlines for once again scourging former President Donald Trump.

In his latest critique of the Republican presidential candidate, retired Adm. William McRaven wrote in his op-ed in The Wall Street Journal attacked for his lack of principle and leadership, labeling Trump "a disturbed 15-year-old boy."

"Mr. Trump has no self-control. He lashes out at immigrants, religious groups and military heroes. He lies with reckless abandon," he wrote. "Just last week he was regaling a crowd about Arnold Palmer's anatomy. These are things a disturbed 15-year-old boy would do, not the commander in chief, not the man who holds the nuclear codes, not the leader of the free world."

McRaven stated Kamala Harris "won't threaten the press, demean immigrants, mock those who have died for the country, break with our allies, or undermine the Constitution," without endorsing her, per The Wall Street Journal.

He did, however, say he could not bring himself to vote for Trump.

