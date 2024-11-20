At 55, while many start contemplating retirement, Gary Douglas founded Access Consciousness®—a dynamic personal development modality that has now reached over 170 countries. Starting with a single class in his garage, Gary could not have envisioned the profound impact Access Consciousness would have. Thirty years later, it has transformed the lives of hundreds of thousands through classes, podcasts, books, and luxury accommodations around the globe.

Access Consciousness has evolved from a one-man initiative into a global movement, now boasting over 16,000 facilitators and practitioners who have positively impacted more than 260,000 individuals in the past year. Reflecting on its beginnings, Gary admits, "It was a lot of work with no immediate results, but I had the point of view: never give up, never give in, and never quit."

Gary's journey began long before Access Consciousness took form. Growing up in a Midwestern, middle-class family, he recognized early on that he viewed the world differently. While others focused on limitations, Gary was drawn to possibilities. "The only thing I wanted was to be happy," he reflects. This quest led him to explore various religions, spiritual practices, and philosophies, only to find that even in those areas, most people were as lost as they were unhappy.

Dissatisfied with conventional approaches to life, Gary sought to create something radically different—an approach that would empower individuals to trust themselves. At the heart of Access Consciousness lies the target: "Empowering you to know that you know." This philosophy encourages individuals to recognize their unique wisdom and the possibility of creating the lives they truly desire.

Unlike many programs in the $40 billion personal development industry, Access Consciousness does not rely on prescriptive solutions or affirmations. Instead, it invites participants to ask open-ended questions like "What else is possible?®" and "How does it get any better than this?®". This encourages exploration beyond current challenges and into new opportunities.

Expanded through the contributions of co-creator Dr. Dain Heer, business leader Simone Milasas, and all the global facilitators, Access Consciousness avoids the 'self-improvement' label in favor of promoting authenticity and self-worth. It emphasizes that the polarized dogma of right and wrong leads to constant judgment, fostering an environment of curiosity, resilience, and personal leadership.

The philosophy of Access Consciousness extends to inspire global change. Initiatives like International Being You Day celebrate authenticity and self-worth. The organization consistently demonstrates adaptability and innovation, transitioning to online offerings even before the pandemic highlighted the need for such changes.

Recently, Access Consciousness launched the AccessMe app, an audio streaming platform with a library of 25 years of content. The app was created to make Access Consciousness's teachings more widely available and cost-effective. It provides on-demand access to a wide range of classes on business, self-development, and personal growth.

Central to Access Consciousness' growth is its advocacy for benevolent capitalism, which views business as a force for good. "Benevolent is about choosing the kindest and least damaging way to create something greater in the world," says Gary. This philosophy is reflected in the team's vision and creations, often leading the company to the creative edge of business practice.

A prime example is El Lugar, an eco-retreat under development in Costa Rica, which integrates sustainable luxury with natural immersion in nature. It aims to provide economic opportunities for local communities while preserving the pristine rainforest environment. El Lugar exemplifies how businesses can operate sustainably, benefiting the planet and the surrounding society while staying true to a vision of a unique experience.

In a thriving global personal development industry, Access Consciousness offers a distinctive approach by blending cutting-edge perspectives with conscious business practices. It empowers individuals to pursue fulfillment and joy while promoting questioning, personal empowerment, and digital accessibility.

As the movement for conscious leadership gains momentum, Access Consciousness stands at the forefront, guiding individuals and organizations toward a future filled with possibilities and profound change. Gary Douglas reflects on this mission with the thought: "What future can you create with the choice you make today?" This question continues to inspire individuals and organizations to embrace greater possibilities. With Access Consciousness leading the way, the journey toward a conscious, sustainable, and joyful world feels within reach.