Blackpink member Jennie Kim stunned fans with her newest campaign for the French fashion house, Chanel.

The 27-year-old South Korean pop artist was photographed on the streets of her home country's capital, Seoul, posing with the luxury fashion house's newest collection, a mini version of its signature "Chanel 22" handbags, Women's Wear Daily reported.

The ad images were reportedly shot by Dutch American fashion photographer duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin and were exclusively released via the outlet Monday night.

"The campaign continues to make the codes of pop culture resonate with those of the house," Chanel said of the collection in a statement, adding that the campaign was inspired by Jennie's taste and personality, per WWD.

The "Solo" singer also released a statement on her latest stint with the brand, saying, "Inez & Vinoodh call me 'My Girl.' It's comforting because they see me as a young woman, not just 'Jennie' in the spotlight. As a member of Blackpink, I'm constantly in the spotlight, but these images are an accurate representation of who I really am."

In the campaign, the singer donned an ivory tweed jacket with pink feathers, paired with a black leather belft with a diamanté clasp and fishnet stockings as she embodied the pink version of the "Chanel 22" mini handbag.

Following the previous campaign released last year, which showcased Lily-Rose Depp, Margaret Qualley and Whitney Peak modeling with the tote and backpack versions, a campaign film for its latest 22 edition will be released on April 3.

Jennie signed as a Chanel brand ambassador in 2017, and she has since appeared in several campaigns, including the fashion house's ski-wear line Coco Neige and the jewelry collection Coco Crush.

She was first signed as an ambassador for fragrance and beauty before the contract expanded to fashion, watches and jewelry. She has also attended the brand's shows in Paris Fashion Week over the years, which earned massive digital attention.

Her attendance during the Chanel Fall 2023 show earlier this month reportedly garnered 17.3% of the brand's total media impact value (MIV) from her posts and echo, totaling $1.6 million in MIV, WWD reported citing a report from data and insights firm Launchmetrics.

Jennie is currently on a world tour with her fellow Blackpink members Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo.

The "Born Pink World Tour," which pays homage to the South Korean pop girl group's second studio album of the same name, released September last year, is expected to conclude in Auckland, New Zealand, on June 21, but its venue is still unknown.