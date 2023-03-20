KEY POINTS Harry Styles held his first concert in South Korea at the KSPO Dome in Seoul Monday night

BTS, Blackpink, Enhypen, Jeon Somi and Pentagon were among the Korean stars who attended the concert

Styles' "Love on Tour" is scheduled to conclude at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on July 22

Harry Styles kicked off the Asia trek of his "Love on Tour" world tour this month, performing before thousands of fans at stadiums in Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore and South Korea.

Launched in 2021, the 29-year-old "As It Was" hitmaker's tour had several stops in North America, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand. Styles has nearly sold out about 169 shows on the multi-year tour, which is expected to conclude on July 22 at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

On Monday, Styles held his first-ever concert in South Korea at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, where he performed his chart-topping hits "As It Was," "Watermelon Sugar," "Sign of The Times," "Adore You," and "Golden," among others.

Several of South Korea's biggest stars grabbed the chance to see the former One Direction member perform live, including BTS, Blackpink, Enhypen and many more.

Here is a list of the K-pop stars who were spotted at Styles' "Love on Tour" concert in Seoul.

1. BTS' RM, Suga, Jungkook, and V

BTS members RM, Suga, Jungkook and V were among those spotted in the packed stadium.

Although the South Korean boy band did not attend the concert as a group, eagle-eyed fans immediately noticed them, most notably Jungkook and V, who trended on Twitter for dancing to the Grammy winner's performance of "Treat People With Kindness" and "What Makes You Beautiful."

🎥| Taehyung & Jungkook dancing and enjoying "Treat People With Kindness" by Harry Styles! pic.twitter.com/lbwJkDINS6 — TKG (@TheTKGlobal) March 20, 2023

The pair were accompanied by South Korean actor Park Hyung-Sik, while RM and Suga sat in a different location inside the stadium.

2. Jeon Somi

"XO" singer Jeon Somi took to her Instagram Stories to share footage of Styles' performance of "As It Was," as well as a short clip of her dancing and singing to the upbeat track, according to Koreaboo.

3. Blackpink's Jennie and Rosé

Blackpink member Rosé shared clips of the "Love on Tour" concert on her Instagram Stories, including a video of her and fellow member Jennie energetically dancing to "As It Was." Rosé also posted a photo with Styles, whom she met backstage after the show.

4. Monsta X's Hyungwon

Monsta X member Hyungwon kept his attendance lowkey, wearing an all-black ensemble including a mask that covered most of his face. But some lucky fans were able to recognize the 29-year-old vocalist.

Hyungwon went to harry styles concert! pic.twitter.com/DoOySgcGDk — monsta x things ♡ 채꿍 (fan acc) (@margwonnie) March 20, 2023

5. Ateez's Wooyoung

Wooyoung — a member of the fourth-generation K-pop group Ateez — surprised fans Monday night by posting a picture of himself posing in front of a huge "Love on Tour" poster outside the 15,000-seater dome. It is unclear if the other seven members of the band, Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi and Jongho, also attended.

6. Enhypen's Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, and Ni-ki

Enhypen's '02-line members Jay, Jake and Sunghoon, and youngest member Ni-ki attended the highly anticipated event together. The group kept their outfits casual, wearing caps and face masks in an effort to remain unnoticed.

sunghoon, jay, jake, and ni-ki at harry styles concert in seoul!pic.twitter.com/eKlLFgiFGh — guin (@nishiflrts) March 20, 2023

7. Super Junior's Lee Dong-hae

Lee Dong-hae — a member of one of the biggest male idol groups in history, Super Junior— took to his Instagram Stories to share a short clip of Styles performing, along with the caption, "Harry bro, it was fun today."

8. F(x)'s Luna

F(x) member Luna, another second generation K-pop idol, also attended the South Korea stop and posted a picture of Styles on stage.

9. Pentagon's Kino and Shinwon

Pentagon's Kino shared on Instagram a compilation of videos and photos of his experience during the show and described it as the "most perfect" concert he has ever attended. He also gave a short message to fans that he will also be back on stage as a "performer" very soon.

The 25-year-old singer-dancer also shared a photo of him and fellow member Shinwon holding up "Love on Tour" banners.

10. Woodz

South Korean solo artist Cho Seung-youn, professionally known as Woodz, was also in attendance. He shared a picture of Styles on his Instagram Stories.