The FBI released new surveillance photos Thursday showing Shamsud-Din Jabbar shortly before he launched a truck attack on New Year's revelers in New Orleans' French Quarter.

Jabbar, 42, a Texas native and U.S. Army veteran who recently became radicalized by ISIS, is seen walking through the streets and planting two coolers containing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the hours before he drove a pickup truck through crowds on Bourbon Street.

The attack, which killed at least 14 people and injured dozens more, was preceded by Jabbar casing the area where he would later strike at 3:15 a.m Wednesday.

Jabbar is seen wearing a long coat, dark shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes, while walking along Dauphine Street at 2:03 a.m., just over an hour before the attack, according to WDSU-TV.

Another image shows Jabbar placing coolers that were rigged with IEDs near the intersection of Bourbon and Orleans Streets prior to driving his pickup truck into a crowd and being killed in a gunfight with police. The IEDs were rendered safe by authorities shortly after the attack.

The FBI is asking for information, photos, or video footage of Jabbar, the coolers, or the ensuing attack. Witnesses can submit tips online at the FBI's Digital Media Tipline at www.fbi.gov/bourbonstreetattack, or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.