New York City police released two new images late Saturday of the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, offering the clearest glimpse yet of the elusive gunman.

The photos, captured by a taxi camera, show the suspect peering through the partition between the back seat and the driver's area. His face is partially obscured by a blue surgical mask, which he reportedly wore for most of his time in the city.

Investigators believe the suspect fled New York by bus shortly after fatally shooting Thompson outside the New York Hilton Midtown on Wednesday morning. Surveillance footage shows the suspect leaving Central Park and heading to the interstate bus station, though his subsequent movements remain unknown.

Police have found a discarded backpack and other items linked to the gunman but have yet to identify him. They are also analyzing a fingerprint from a Starbucks purchase made just before the shooting.

"We're painstakingly going through every bit of evidence that we can come across," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Friday.

Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information, with the FBI offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

