New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that Democratic governors will refuse to "sit idly by" as President Donald Trump threatens action against lawmakers who do not comply with his agenda.

"Don't think that you can just come in and bully us around and not expect a reaction from governors," Hochul said on Sunday while on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."

In a bi-partisan meeting, multiple governors met with President Trump at the White House on Friday where he directly addressed Maine Gov. Janet Mills, threatening to withhold funding from her state if Maine did not comply with a federal order to ban transgender athletes from women's sports teams.

"See you in court," Gov. Mills replied.

Hochul further criticized the president for the numerous controversies his administration has been involved in, including disputes over FEMA recovery funds in California and other lawsuits in Illinois, reported CBS News.

"What they're trying to do is create this theater of all kinds of activity that is trying to be a distraction to us," Hochul said. "And when someone floods the zone in a football game, what you need to have is the defenders be very disciplined, smart, but also stand their ground."

Hochul met with Trump at the White House one-on-one on Friday after the President rescinded approval for congestion pricing, criticizing it instead.

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD," he wrote on Truth Social.

She further stated that "we are not allowing the Trump administration to interfere in the operations of our city."

"I know there's a lot of people disappointed and angry and want something done immediately, but I will always stand on the fact that we are a nation of laws, and one individual, the governor of New York, should not use her voice and her will to override the will of the voters," Hochul added.

