For the second year in a row, New York City will close a stretch of Fifth Avenue for cars on three Sundays before Christmas day in an attempt to ease pedestrian traffic and help retail sales.

The area in the Open Street program will expand 25% this year to include a stretch of the iconic NYC avenue from 48th Street and 59th Street, besides blocks around Rockefeller Center, the City Hall said in a statement posted on its website. Only pedestrians will be allowed in the area from noon to 6 p.m. on Dec. 3, 10 and 17. The plan includes offerings of performances and entertainment, more food and beverage vendors and public seating.

Last year, the program generated an additional $3 million in spending in the area, or 6.6% more than in areas that are not opened for pedestrians only, the city said, citing a study conducted by Mastercard.

"Open Streets are good for people and good for business, and we can't wait to bring back the iconic Fifth Avenue Open Street this holiday season — bigger and better than ever," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. "I felt the energy walking down the middle of Fifth Avenue last year — it was electric. And as we get excited for more of the same this December, we're moving full speed ahead on permanently reimagining Fifth Avenue, so people can have this incredible experience every day of the year."

The Adams administration is working on a plan to permanently make part of Fifth Avenue a pedestrian-centered boulevard, with expanded sidewalks, improved lighting, seating, more trees and spaces for gathering. The project is now conducting a public survey. The design is expected for early 2025.