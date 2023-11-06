New York's Fifth Avenue To Be For Pedestrian's Only Three Sundays This Holiday Season
For the second year in a row, New York City will close a stretch of Fifth Avenue for cars on three Sundays before Christmas day in an attempt to ease pedestrian traffic and help retail sales.
The area in the Open Street program will expand 25% this year to include a stretch of the iconic NYC avenue from 48th Street and 59th Street, besides blocks around Rockefeller Center, the City Hall said in a statement posted on its website. Only pedestrians will be allowed in the area from noon to 6 p.m. on Dec. 3, 10 and 17. The plan includes offerings of performances and entertainment, more food and beverage vendors and public seating.
Last year, the program generated an additional $3 million in spending in the area, or 6.6% more than in areas that are not opened for pedestrians only, the city said, citing a study conducted by Mastercard.
"Open Streets are good for people and good for business, and we can't wait to bring back the iconic Fifth Avenue Open Street this holiday season — bigger and better than ever," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. "I felt the energy walking down the middle of Fifth Avenue last year — it was electric. And as we get excited for more of the same this December, we're moving full speed ahead on permanently reimagining Fifth Avenue, so people can have this incredible experience every day of the year."
The Adams administration is working on a plan to permanently make part of Fifth Avenue a pedestrian-centered boulevard, with expanded sidewalks, improved lighting, seating, more trees and spaces for gathering. The project is now conducting a public survey. The design is expected for early 2025.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Tech Giants Jockey For Position At Dawn Of AI Age
-
Relief In Crypto World Over Bankman-Fried Conviction
-
Amid War, US Renews Talk Of Palestinian State But Prospects Bleak
-
India Bomb Blast Suspect's Claims Are False And Misleading, Say Jehovah's Witnesses
-
Bangladesh Garment Workers Clash With Police As Factories Reopen
-
UAE Considers Investing $50 Billion In India As Part Of Strengthening Bilateral Ties: Report
-
Climate Experts Warn Of Fossil Fuel Tactics At COP28
-
Hundreds More Wounded, Foreigners Hope To Flee War-torn Gaza
-
Elon Musk Issues Warning About 'Humanoid Robots' In AI 'Age Of Abundance'
-
More Than 165,000 Afghans Flee Pakistan In A Month After Govt Order
-
Divisive Legacy Of British Army Base In Kenya