Mere hours after his confirmation as President Donald Trump's FBI Director, Kash Patel sent a strong message: those who threaten American safety will be tracked down.

"And to those who seek to harm Americans—consider this your warning. We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet," Patel posted to X Thursday.

I am honored to be confirmed as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.



Thank you to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for your unwavering confidence and support.



The FBI has a storied legacy—from the “G-Men” to safeguarding our nation in the wake of… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 20, 2025

Patel, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, was confirmed Thursday in a razor-thin 51-49 Senate vote. His appointment has been met with both praise and criticism, with Senate Judiciary Democrats branding him "an unqualified, unserious nominee who will make us less safe."

"The FBI has a storied legacy—from the 'G-Men' to safeguarding our nation in the wake of 9/11. The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice," Patel wrote. "The politicization of our justice system has eroded public trust—but that ends today."

Patel has come under fire for his refusal to acknowledge former President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, his role in producing a record featuring January 6 rioters, and his book Government Gangsters, which criticized the FBI.

Despite this, Patel assured the Senate during his confirmation hearing, "There will be no politicization at the FBI. There will be no retributive actions taken."

His confirmation also unleashed an online frenzy of demands for him to fulfill his promise to release Jeffrey Epstein's infamous black book "on day one," with long-standing speculation that Trump himself is on the list.

"Mission First. America Always. Let's get to work," Patel wrote.

Originally published on Latin Times