Ken Martin won the race for Democratic National Committee chair Saturday, stepping into the role at a critical moment as the party reels from the 2024 election. His mission? Unify the fractured party and lead the fight against President Trump.

"We have one team, the Democratic Party, and we have one fight. The fight's not in here, it's out there," Martin said while addressing DNC members after his victory. "The fight is for our values. The fight is for working people. The fight right now is against Donald Trump and the billionaires who bought this country."

Martin's win was built on years of cultivating relationships within the Democratic Party. As the longtime leader of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, he leveraged his deep ties with the more than 400 voting members of the DNC. His experience proved pivotal, securing him a majority on the first ballot, as reported by NBC News.

The competition for the chair position focused largely on organizing and fundraising capabilities rather than ideological divides. Martin, known for his strategic prowess, edged out Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler and former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley. Martin will lead Democrats as they face a political minority and prepare for future elections.

Martin explained his role is not about personal leadership but about "rebuilding" the democratic coalition.

"We have to tap into the rich, rich, rich diversity of elected officials we have throughout this country who are actually delivering on our party values right now," he said. "The DNC chair is just one spokesperson, but we have so many other spokespeople out there we should be tapping into."

Democrats need to ask ourselves each day: which side are we on?



I'm on the side of the American working family. Not the robber baron. Not the oil and gas executives. Not the union busters. pic.twitter.com/Wzxhxo19xo — Ken Martin (@kenmartin73) February 1, 2025

Martin posed rhetorical questions to the Democratic Party about core values and acknowledged leveraging celebrities to encourage voters in the 2024 election wasn't a sound choice. "Are we on the side of the American working family, the small business owner, the farmer, the immigrants, and the students? Let me tell you, I know which side I'm on, I know which side you're on. Black History Month started today, so are we on the side of this grotesque brand of politics that bans us from observing this month...and expressly aims to turn back the clock to the pre-civil rights era?"

Beyond messaging, Martin is focused on a more proactive strategy against the GOP.

"My job is to get out there and define the Republicans. I will take the low road so they can take the high road. I will throw the punches so they don't have to, and we will go on offense against Donald Trump. That's the role I will play as spokesperson, and I will also be the organizer-in-chief for our party."

Moving forward, Martin aims to address areas where Democrats underperformed, particularly with younger and Hispanic voters. His strategy includes expanding outreach through diverse media channels and reassessing the party's spending patterns to ensure more effective campaign investments, per NBC News.

Originally published on Latin Times