Freshly confirmed Director of the FBI, Kash Patel, suggested that federal employees who disagree with the President should be imprisoned in a resurfaced clip on social media.

"It's pretty simple Steve. One, we gotta win again in '22 and '24 and then personnel, you know, is policy. And not just at the principle level, you gotta go down, 2, 3, 4 levels down undersecretaries, assistant secretaries, deputies, chiefs of staff, they all have to be people who agree with the commander in chief and don't believe they can overcome the commander in chief just because they think they are saving America," Patel said to former White House chief strategist and media personality Steve Bannon during a 2022 appearance on his War Room podcast.

"That's not how the chain of command works. It didn't work like that when we were in the Navy and it hasn't changed. And so we need to implement personnel across the board that follows the commander in chief's process and policies, and that's the democratic process and anyone violating that should be thrown out of government or maybe even put in jail," he continued.

Kash Patel once suggested that people in government "all have to agree with the commander in chief" or they could be "thrown in jail."

Patel was confirmed as Director of the FBI on Thursday in a close 51-49 vote.

"I have no interest, no desire, and will not, if confirmed, go backwards," Patel said at his hearing. "There will be no politicization at the FBI. There will be no retributive actions taken ... should I be confirmed as the FBI director."

In order to avoid the politicization of the position, the Director of the FBI is given a 10-year term to serve out after confirmation. However, Trump openly admitted his desire to remove the previous director Chris Wray in order to replace him with someone more closely aligned with his administration. Wray then resigned, allowing Trump to nominate Patel as his replacement.

