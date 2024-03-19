If you know the song "Super Bass," and you instantly get into the beat when it plays on the radio, then you might be among the millions of followers of Nicki Minaj. The 41-year-old rapper has cemented herself as a force to contend with in the music industry. With record-breaking hits that gained international fame, and with sold out concerts, Minaj's net worth has also grown over time.

Net worth

Minaj, the Trinidadian-American rapper, model, actress, and R&B singer-songwriter, has amassed a net worth of $150 million. Her rapid rise to fame was propelled by three highly successful mixtapes released between 2007 and 2009. Minaj's debut album, "Pink Friday," released in 2010, was a massive success, featuring the quadruple Platinum track "Super Bass." She made history as the first female artist to have seven tracks on the Billboard 100 simultaneously. Subsequent albums further cemented her success, earning her numerous awards, including six American Music Awards, 10 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, and two People's Choice Awards. Minaj, who has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards, was discovered by fellow rapper Lil Wayne. In May 2017, she surpassed Aretha Franklin's record for the number of songs on the Hot 100 for a female artist, although many of Minaj's tracks are collaborations, while Aretha Franklin was the sole-credited artist on all 73 of her tracks.

Minaj's income primarily comes from various sources related to her music career. Her album sales and streaming revenue have been significant contributors to her earnings. For example, her debut album "Pink Friday" sold over 375,000 copies in its first week and has been certified triple Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Her follow-up albums, such as "Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded" and "The Pinkprint," have also been commercially successful, with millions of copies sold worldwide.

Concert tours have been another major source of income for Minaj. Her tours, including the "Pink Friday Tour" and the "Pinkprint Tour," have grossed millions of dollars in ticket sales. For example, the "Pinkprint Tour" reportedly grossed over $20 million.

In addition to music sales and tours, Minaj has earned money through endorsements and appearances. She has collaborated with brands like MAC Cosmetics, Adidas, and Pepsi, and has appeared in commercials and advertisements. These endorsements have added to her income significantly.

Minaj has also ventured into other business endeavors, such as her own fragrance line. Her fragrance "Pink Friday" was released in 2012 and has been a commercial success, contributing to her overall earnings.

While specific figures for Minaj's income from these sources are not publicly available, her net worth of $150 million reflects her success in these various ventures.

Defining moments

Minaj's career is marked by a series of remarkable achievements. She first gained attention through her mixtapes, notably "Playtime Is Over" (2007), "Sucka Free" (2008), and "Beam Me Up Scotty" (2009), which showcased her unique style and flow. These early projects helped establish her as a rising talent in the rap scene.

Her debut studio album, "Pink Friday" (2010), was a monumental success, debuting at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart and eventually earning triple Platinum certification from the RIAA. This album launched Minaj into superstardom, setting the stage for a string of chart-topping singles and successful albums.

Minaj's impact on the music industry extends beyond her solo work. She has collaborated with numerous artists and is known for her memorable features on songs like "Monster" with Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Rick Ross, which earned her a Grammy Award. Her versatility and ability to cross genres have made her a sought-after collaborator in the music world. Additionally, Minaj has ventured into acting, appearing in films and providing voiceover work for animated projects, further showcasing her talents beyond music.

Personal life

Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, was born on Dec. 8, 1982, in Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. When she was five years old, her family moved to Queens, New York City.

Minaj has spoken about her difficult childhood, including experiences of domestic violence. She has mentioned that her father struggled with drug addiction and alcoholism, which led to a tumultuous family life. Despite these challenges, Minaj has credited her mother, Carol Maraj, for being a strong and supportive figure in her life. Minaj has often expressed gratitude to her mother for helping her pursue her dreams and for instilling in her a sense of resilience and determination.

Growing up in Queens, Minaj attended Elizabeth Blackwell Middle School 210, where she honed her skills in acting. She later attended LaGuardia High School, where she studied drama. Minaj has mentioned that her early experiences in acting and performing arts played a significant role in shaping her artistic expression and stage presence.

Overall, Minaj's childhood and family background were marked by adversity, but she has used her experiences as motivation to succeed in her career and inspire others facing similar challenges.