Nearly two dozen Nobel Prize-winning economists have come out in support of Vice President Kamala Harris's economic agenda, saying it is "vastly superior" to Donald Trump's plan.

"Simply put, Harris's policies will result in a stronger economic performance, with " the 23 Nobel laureates wrote in a letter.

They said while the full details of the presidential nominees' economic plans are not clear, their past actions provide "us a clear picture of alternative economic visions, policies, and practices."

"Harris's economic agenda will improve our nation's health, investment, sustainability, resilience, employment opportunities, and fairness and be vastly superior to the counterproductive economic agenda of Donald Trump," they write in the letter that was spearheaded by Joseph Stiglitz, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2001.

In contrast, they said, Trump's economic plans "including high tariffs even on goods from our friends and allies and regressive tax cuts for corporations and individuals, will lead to higher prices, larger deficits, and greater inequality."

They said one of the critical keys for economic success are the "rule of law and economic and political certainty."

"Trump threatens all of these," the letter said.