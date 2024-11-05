The crowded startup landscape often is a place where companies starting from dust relentlessly fight for survival. Wondergifts challenges this notion, bringing years of expertise, first-hand experiences, and a groundbreaking vision to the table. Founded only in June 2023, this beloved experience gift provider in the UAE hasn't taken its eyes off the prize – innovating the industry and taking up space.

A fusion of entrepreneurial aptness and people-centrism, Wondergifts empowers clients to honor the special people in their lives by gifting them what matters the most—unforgettable memories that last a lifetime. Over its year of operations, the enterprise has grown its offering to a curated selection of more than 800 experiences, quickly becoming the biggest hot air balloon provider in the country, as well as the fastest-growing provider of track experiences and spa days.

Instrumental to this success is the founding story, a journey sparked by Kashif Abbas and Maria El Fassi, retail mavericks who embarked on a mission to expand Wondergifts into the best provider of gift experiences in the GCC region, starting in the UAE. Abbas, former Managing Director at Buyagift UK and General Manager at Smartbox, now harnesses his over 18 years of knowledge and skills to drive Wondergifts forward as the CEO. The firm's leadership acumen is enriched by El Fassi's nearly 15 years of driving operational excellence at firms like Jumia, which she now delivers as Wondergifts' COO.

Since its nascent stages, Wondergifts' unique structure that defies typical startups has garnered the attention of potential partners and investors. For instance, in June 2023, the company was funded by Otium Capital, the owner of Smartbox, the biggest experience gift provider in the world. With this backing, the visionary founding duo and the team of passionate experts were able to turn dreams into reality much faster and with more prominent results.

Wondergifts' fearless quest to embrace new opportunities led the firm to the shelves of Virgin Megastores, a key entertainment player in the region and globally. Recently, the company also ventured into solo retail – a decision driven by the team's extensive experience in the industry. Now available at Dubai Festival City Mall, Wondergifts opened the doors for clients to step into a magical VR realm to get a taste for what a hot air balloon ride or a supercar adventure around Yas Marina circuit would feel like in real life.

Since its founding, the enterprise has been able to form meaningful partnerships with key names in the region, including FNP, Shukran, and Fazaa. Whether it's the country's top flower and gift box provider or a social initiative for UAE solidarity bonds, Wondergifts' partnerships balance the expertise of both companies, with one fueling the other without overshining it. In October 2024, Wondergifts also attended the HRSE exhibition at the World Trade Centre, in Dubai. Its vibrant, adventurous stall attracted the most visitors, introducing the gift experience category into the corporate gifting arena.

Diversity is the final element of Wondergifts' winning recipe. With experience gifts that celebrate Christmas, Diwali, Eid, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, and many more, the company ensures all clients can find something perfect to honor themselves or their loved ones. "We're not here to only participate; we're here to redefine the industry and truly change the way society thinks about gift-giving," says El Fassi. "We can identify opportunities with value, and, once we do, we take control of our destiny. The future is full of possibilities, and we plan on embracing them all, fearlessly, unapologetically, and with eyes set on the ultimate vision—transforming Wondergifts into a global catalyst of change with plans to expand in the KSA and the rest of the GCC region."