KEY POINTS Nuklai will first integrate with Filecoin's decentralize network using Lighthouse Storage's data storage solution

Nuklai's product lead said the partnership will bring Nuklai closer to "building the world's ontology"

Filecoin Foundation's mission is to "preserve humanity's most important information"

In an age where data has become a core of societal development, leading layer 1 blockchain for data collaboration Nuklai has partnered with Filecoin Foundation, the independent organization behind decentralized storage network Filecoin, to archive the world's data, empowering AI with contextualized data ontology.

In the first phase of the strategic partnership, Nuklai will integrate with Filecoin's decentralized network using Lighthouse Storage's solution for efficient data storage. The integration is expected to ensure the accessibility to data and metadata, which will then promote standardized content for comprehensive data ontology – basically linking data in various formats across different concepts.

Nuklai aims to store data efficiently, transparently, and in a decentralized manner by utilizing Filecoin's decentralized data storage network.

Filecoin Foundation is on a mission to "preserve humanity's most important information," and the collaboration with Nuklai is expected to enhance AI with a deeper contextual understanding of the world's data.

"We're excited to collaborate with the Filecoin Foundation to bring Nuklai one step closer to building the world's ontology through an accessible and traceable storage and archiving solution," Daniel van der Woude, Nuklai's Product Lead, told International Business Times in a statement.

"We're thrilled Nuklai is taking advantage of Filecoin's unique ability to protect data and enhance AI. This collaboration demonstrates Filecoin is the backbone to the evolving AI and Web3 landscape," said Danny O'Brien, a senior fellow at Filecoin Foundation.

Data, which is everything in the digital age, is typically stored on major cloud providers such as AWS, Google Cloud, or Alibaba Cloud. Nuklai and Filecoin Foundation have come up with three steps to pave the way toward achieving data accessibility for all:

Define and decentralize the context of the data within the metadata. This is crucial to deeply understand the data, its source, and its content, which are necessary to create a comprehensive data ontology of the world.

Standardize data to make it more efficient and interoperable with the ultimate goal of accelerating innovation or even training AI models.

Once the data is defined and standardized, it is stored using Filecoin's data storage network and accessible through Nuklai at all times, while the data owner retains ownership.

Large language models (LLMs) and AI are helping change the way this age sees the world, but the data landscape is still fragmented. The Nuklai-Filecoin Foundation partnership aims to enhance AI capabilities through advanced contextualization and interoperability mechanisms.