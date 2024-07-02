The digital asset ecosystem has created a myriad of opportunities for investors seeking to obtain greater returns than bonds, stock, and related investment products provide. With a total market value of more than $2 trillion as of 2024, this novel asset class has proven itself for more than a decade. In fact, from the approval of Bitcoin ETFs to the adoption of the leading cryptocurrency as an official means of payment in various countries around the globe, the digital asset space has never looked brighter.

However, while investments in this field are certainly gaining popularity even among mainstream audiences, a recent survey found that 38% of investors made investing decisions without fully comprehending the risks involved, with many young adults even purchasing cryptocurrencies that openly claim to have no value at all. This highlights the importance of guidance in this complicated and fast-changing market.

Kenson Investments addresses these issues by offering investors expert advice and personalized investment management solutions in the space that is also referred to as Web 3.0. Led by seasoned finance entrepreneur and investor Ryan Lowman, Chief Revenue Officer Chad Jordan, and Chief Strategy Officer Brian Williams, the firm is at the forefront of management and consulting companies in this promising industry.

With over a decade of experience, Kenson is dedicated to enabling clients, whether high-net-worth individuals, businesses, or middle-class households, to make sound financial decisions in a field that is undoubtedly one of the most confusing financial markets the world has ever seen.

The Kenson Approach

Ryan Lowman, who has been a professional in traditional markets for more than 20 years, left the corporate sector in 2022 and embarked on a journey to empower himself and assist others in achieving financial success. To that end, he formed Kenson Investments, a company committed to simplifying the convoluted world of cryptocurrency investing, with CRO Chad Jordan and CSO Brian Williams, both seasoned investors and entrepreneurs.

Lowman started his journey into the world of cryptocurrencies many years ago, which at that point – despite its undeniable potential – was already known for various scams, pump and dump schemes, as well as a high degree of anonymity. "I immediately noticed that investors needed a lighthouse to guide them through the complicated crypto investment environment," he says.

Together with his business partners, Lowman formed an effective strategy to not only provide guidance to investors but also act as a trusted partner to fully manage their digital asset funds. Concretely, these services encompass the investment classes Bitcoin, Altcoins, NFTs, derivatives, futures trading, real-world assets (RWAs), and stablecoins.

Consulting vs. Management

Many investors are wondering whether they should hire a trusted financial advisor, or if they should simply let a professional manage their entire portfolio. According to Lowman, as a general rule of thumb, if you're already managing your own investments, if you already have access to cryptocurrency exchanges and know how to use blockchain-based wallets, and if you feel confident in doing so, then Kenson Investments consulting services will be an ideal choice.

As a part of this, Lowman and his team offer one-on-one advisory sessions, intelligence on promising digital assets and the market as a whole, in-depth reports on certain projects, as well as guidance on the most trusted products and tools to use.

On the other hand, if you have never used a digital currency, or if you don't feel confident to deal with digital asset platforms personally, then you would be advised to put your precious funds into the hands of specialists. Here, Kenson Investments follows a sustainable strategy to maximize returns while keeping capital risk at a minimal level.

"Our method emphasizes consistency rather than aiming for big overnight success and fast gains. Many inexperienced crypto investors try to chase skyrocketing returns and venture into ultra-high-risk assets such as meme coins. While this can certainly lead to success in the short term, the vast majority of meme coin investors lose money in the long term. Successful investors aim to preserve their capital just as much as achieving high returns," Lowman states.

Remarkably, compared to the usual S&P500 returns of six to eight percent, the investment fund has produced an astounding 13.16% average monthly return on investment – which significantly exceeds average returns of industry-leading fund management and hedge-fund services. As of 2024, Kenson Investments fund management arm oversees a whopping $20 million in assets and actively serves more than 250 clients.

What the future holds

While the digital assets industry is already confusing to the vast majority of people, one thing is for sure – it's going to become even more complicated. With each year, new trends are shaking up the blockchain field as previously celebrated developments are fading away. For example, whereas crypto gaming and yield farming have been in focus during 2021, this year hypes can be noticed around artificial intelligence projects and on-chain perpetual futures.

Without a trusted partner, keeping track of new developments around Bitcoin and Co. isn't necessarily impossible, but it certainly requires several hours of research every day. Those who are looking to make the most out of their digital assets venture – without risking their capital and comprising their security – are thus advised to go with an industry expert such as Kenson Investments.