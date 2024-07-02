Nuklai's Smart Data City Roadmap Includes V2 Desktop Wallet, Asset Bridging
KEY POINTS
- Nuklai's targets include a desktop wallet and improvements to the Nuklai App
- The Nuklai Bridge is among the major 2025 milestones that will revolutionize asset bridging for users
- Nuklai's SDC enables stakeholders to come together to create innovative solutions
Nuklai, a Layer 2 blockchain for data economy, has been on a roll this year, but the road toward revolutionizing the industry's data marketplace approach that combines the power of large language models (LLMs) and cutting-edge blockchain technology is not over.
Nuklai envisions a unified smart data ecosystem called the Smart Data City (SDC) that will provide all stakeholders – project builders, blockchain and AI individual users, institutions, and developers – come together to innovate and create. The launch of the first phase of its HelixVM early testnet was a successful event that introduced core functionalities for users and developers, but it's just the beginning.
The Nuklai SDC Roadmap first highlights the accomplished goals throughout the blockchain's journey, including its Smart Data Layer 1 that's currently in the pre-testnet phase and will migrate to the Nuklai HelixVM testnet. The Roadmap also highlighted Nuklai's L1 SDK, which allows front-end applications to interact with the Nuklai blockchain network.
Moving forward, there are additions that should further strengthen the network. This year is packed with various updates, including the upcoming Page Builder that will allow users to create their own community smart datasets – all without the need for code.
There's also the Brillion Wallet's integration into the Nuklai App that will enable the adoption of enterprises and non-Web3 natives. The Nuklai App will be powered with features to allow the development of custom automation for developers' data contributions and data connectors that will allow for connections to different cloud environments.
Among the key 2025 goals detailed in the Roadmap is the introduction of the Nuklai Wallet (V2). The first version of the wallet is already in progress and is part of this year's milestones. It will give users a desktop wallet that can interact with the Nuklai blockchain network.
Matthijs de Vries, Nuklai's founder, told International Business Times that users should expect improved features on the 2025 version of the wallet. "Nuklai V2 desktop wallet will contain a delegated staking feature, and built-in block explorer for HelixVM. Additionally, it will utilize Nuklai's Layer-1 SDK, which will be developed on Avalanche," he said.
A quite interesting update in the works is the Nuklai Bridge, which will allow users to move their assets from the Avalanche C chain to the Nuklai network. According to de Vries, the Bridge will give users a means through which they can bridge assets from the NuklaiVM to semi-private subnets operated by enterprise data collaboration consortiums. "We opted for bridge functionality built inside the nodes, which would further protect NuklaiVM from compromised subnets," he noted.
The blockchain network has had multiple partnerships in recent weeks, including with gamified blockchain protocol Novastro, and peaq. Speaking about the collaborations, de Vries said there are various solutions that focus on AI use cases, such as LLM integrations. "Some of those offer distributed GPU power and private computing capabilities. These projects cannot sustain without sufficient data, hence data is vital for all AI and blockchain projects," he said.
Nuklai is well on its way toward the Smart Data City. With a good number of milestones already completed, the road to collaborative innovation is no longer just a pipe dream.
