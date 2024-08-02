KEY POINTS The integration promotes innovation, privacy, and decentralized AI use cases

Nuklai's Head of Ecosystem hailed Timpi's 'powerful, unbiased search engine'

Nuklai also recently partnered with Filecoin to efficiently archive the world's data

Nuklai, a leading Layer 1 smart data marketplace, announced Thursday a collaboration with Timpi, the world's first decentralized search engine, redefining how search engines operate by offering users direct financial benefits from their data.

Blockchain-powered data meets decentralized search

With Nuklai's blockchain-powered AI data and Timpi's decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) that leverages a node network spread across six continents for efficient distribution search control, the partnership is expected to enhance unbiased and expansive search uses.

"Nuklai's blockchain-powered ecosystem, combined with Timpi's powerful, unbiased search engine, paves the way for a more democratic and user-centric data industry. Users will now be able to earn from their searches, driving greater utility and income opportunities," Jochem Herber, the Head of Ecosystem at Nuklai, told International Business Times in a statement.

"Imagine that you have the option to add your searches to a Timpi dataset and, that way, earn from using their services! I strongly believe that we all need Timpi, and the combination between Timpi and Nuklai is super powerful," he added.

A partnership that benefits all

With Nuklai's Timpi integration, Timpi users can kickstart new income streams and utility by contributing their search data to Nuklai's public data marketplace. The integration also promotes innovation, privacy, and decentralized AI use cases, which ensures a win-win for both communities.

Timpi is built on an incentivized network of nodes and processes vast datasets. Nuklai said it looks to repurpose the valuable large datasets processed by Timpi to boost the decentralized search engine's vision of providing consumers with an affordable yet secure and transparent data marketplace.

"Together, we aim to introduce Timpi's decentralized and unbiased web index to Nuklai's dynamic community," Timpi said in a statement.

Nuklai's road to utilizing data for societal development

The partnership with Timpi comes just weeks after Nuklai struck another collaborative deal that's expected to empower artificial intelligence with a contextualized data ontology.

Nuklai recently announced it will integrate with Filecoin Foundation, which is behind the decentralized storage network Filecoin, to efficiently archive the world's data, ensuring access to metadata.

Nuklai, which is compatible and inter-connectible with existing distributed computing solutions that pave the way for new markets and communities, has a packed roadmap that includes work on a Page Builder that will allow users to create their own community smart datasets without coding, and a desktop wallet that will allow users to interact with the Nuklai blockchain network.