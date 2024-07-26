The Austrian Rocksolid Estate AG, a pioneer in digital real estate investments, has received a decisive confirmation of its innovation leadership in the real estate investment sector. The Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) has approved the prospectus of Rocksolid Estate AG in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

Breakthrough in the real estate investment scene

The approval by the FMA is not just another administrative step for Rocksolid Estate AG. It is symbolic of an unprecedented innovation in the real estate industry that could radically change the way we invest in real estate. Innovation is at the heart of Rocksolid Estate AG, a company that has made it its mission to minimize the investment risk of its investors by tokenizing not individual real estate investments, but the entire company. With the ROC token, the company is revolutionizing the real estate industry by enabling participation in the entirety of all Rocksolid Estate AG properties. Investors benefit not only from extensive risk diversification in various asset classes with a focus on commercial real estate, but also from monthly yield distributions and the performance of the token itself. All properties are fully developed and yield returns from day 1.

Confidence through official confirmation

The approval of the prospectus by the FMA is an important milestone in the development of Rocksolid Estate AG. The authority has examined the prospectus in detail and confirmed that all legal requirements have been met and that the information provided is understandable and fair for investors. It is also a strong statement to customers, investors and the media, who have full confidence in the company due to the transparency and clarity of its documents.

The approval means that Rocksolid Estate AG is now authorized to publicly offer the innovative ROC Token on the market. A further advantage of the ROC Token, over and above the aspects already mentioned, is the opportunity to actively participate in company decisions through extensive co-determination rights. With these comprehensive options, Rocksolid Estate AG offers a forward-looking approach to real estate investment.

Company / about:

