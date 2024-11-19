Legendary 'Doomsday Fish' From Depths of the Ocean Washes Ashore in California; Seen As a Warning of Impending Disaster
A rare oarfish, long associated with doomsday myths, has washed ashore in California for the second time this year
A rare fish known as the "doomsday fish" has washed up on a Southern California beach for the second time this year, causing some to believe ancient myths about impending disaster.
Oarfish are deep-sea creatures, rarely seen by humans, that dwell in the mesopelagic zone, thousands of feet below the surface. Their elusive nature has made them the topic of legends, with links to natural disasters, especially earthquakes.
The most recent oarfish was found last week in Encinitas, California, by a researcher from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, Tribune reported.
The increase in sightings has led some to believe that environmental changes, like shifts in ocean conditions, may be a contributing factor.
Scientists caution against linking oarfish to disasters as they intend to further investigate the appearances.
Ongoing research aims to understand the role of climate change in their increasing presence.
