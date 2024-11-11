An Ohio man is facing charges after allegedly traveling to Illinois to meet two teenage girls for sex, bringing his baby along for the ride due to lack of a babysitter.

Ryan Loveless, 38, is accused of grooming and soliciting two 15- and 16-year-old minors for sex, planning to meet them in a Danville hotel, 25 News Now reported. Investigators also discovered that the man intended to bring his infant with him as he could not secure proper childcare.

Loveless rented a room and directed the minors to enter through a side door, but law enforcement agencies, including the Knox County Sheriff's Office and local Illinois police, located him in the hotel parking lot.

"Thanks to effective communication Knox County Sheriff's Office, Vermillion County Sheriff's Office, and Danville Police Department were able to work together to located Loveless in the hotel parking lot in Danville, IL where he was taken into custody," the Knox County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

He was arrested on several charges including indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child. Loveless' baby was safely returned to family members after being evaluated by medical professionals.

"Loveless did have his infant child with him. The infant was turned over to family after a medical evaluation. No injury occurred to the infant. The identity of the infant will not be released," the release said.

As the case moves forward, Loveless faces prosecution.