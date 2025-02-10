KEY POINTS Some X users were pleased with the Pfizer ad's "wholesome" presentation of the fight toward a cancer cure

Others were unsure how to feel about the "effective" approach Pfizer took in its Super Bowl commercial

Many called out the biotech titan for allegedly "poisoning people" through its COVID-19 vaccine

Texas and Kansas have filed lawsuits against Pfizer over the alleged "misrepresentation" of its COVID-19 vaccine

Super Bowl 2025 commercials had many top moments, including one by Pfizer, which featured a young boy fighting and then conquering cancer.

The commercial, however, received mixed reactions from the public, with Pfizer trending on X on Sunday night, as many blasted the pharmaceutical corporation for allegedly trying to "fool" people.

The ad features a young boy who appears to have just been discharged from the hospital after battling and conquering cancer.

Nurses and doctors lauded the boy in boxing gloves as he walked out of the hospital, while many other people gathered in the streets to cheer the boy on as a song about "knocking out" cancer played in the background.

"Pfizer is fighting for 8 cancer breakthroughs by 2030," the ad stated.

Finally, the boy reunites with his parents just outside the family home.

We’re fighting for eight cancer breakthroughs by 2030, with a fearless anthem to match. 🎶🥊 Join us in the fight against cancer by understanding your risk factors at https://t.co/JqDXjZa5OQ. pic.twitter.com/kYeqzUpUiq — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) February 10, 2025

Influencer Jack Appleby called the commercial "wholesome," giving it a 10/10 spot score "for brand love + perception."

The Vigilant Fox, a prominent figure on X, said, "as much as it pains me to say it, this was an effective ad," noting how it's expected many viewers "will fall for this propaganda."

Despite some X users feeling divided over Pfizer's ad presentation, especially over using a child in the commercial, many were outraged.

Most of the call-out posts were focused on Pfizer's alleged "poisoning" of people through an "unproven, untested Covid" shot.

Pfizer saying they’ve knock off cancer in their #SuperBowl commercial, after years of poisoning people with an unproven, untested Covid jab, is crazy. — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) February 9, 2025

Pfizer claims they will cure cancer with a new vaccine in their latest commercial.



They want us trapped in their perfect hamster wheel of destruction...cause cancer, and then "cure" it.



Evil. pic.twitter.com/7FjpWkzDG2 — Died Suddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) February 10, 2025

Liz Churchill, who has over 700,000 followers on X, called for the "arrest" of Pfizer leaders, claiming that the biotech giant had been "poisoning people" for years through its "experimental" COVID-19 vaccine.

Independent journalist Nick Sortor said he hoped no one was "fooled" by Pfizer's Super Bowl ad, saying that the company made billions annually on cancer. "If anything, they'll bury any sort of cure," he alleged.

I hope not a SINGLE person here is fooled by Pfizer’s Super Bowl PR campaign acting like they’re going to “knock out cancer”



Pfizer makes BILLIONS of dollars per year on cancer.



If anything, they’ll bury any sort of cure. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 9, 2025

Several others gave out similar warnings to other X users, including MAGA supporter Gunther Eagleman, who has over 1.2 million followers on the Elon Musk-owned platform.

Make no mistake about it, Pfizer does not want to cure cancer. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 10, 2025

RFK Jr wants to ban pharmaceutical companies from advertising on TV.



Hopefully this will be the last Pfizer Super Bowl commercial. — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) February 10, 2025

Pfizer was the subject of a lawsuit filed last year by the state of Kansas. The state alleged that the pharma titan misled the public about its COVID-19 jab by not being transparent about risks associated with its vaccine.

"Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine was safe even though it knew its COVID-19 vaccine was connected to serious adverse events, including myocarditis and pericarditis, failed pregnancies, and deaths. Pfizer concealed this critical safety information from the public," the lawsuit stated.

Late in 2023, the company was sued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for allegedly misrepresenting the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine to expedite the shot's commercial adoption.

Despite legal woes over its COVID-19 shot, Pfizer appears to be making progress around its cancer efforts. A Pfizer medicine demonstrated strong clinical trial results, showing that it may be able to greatly reduce cancer progression in a certain form of lung cancer.

Pfizer has yet to comment on the backlash its Super Bowl ad received from X users.