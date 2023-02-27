KEY POINTS A customer, offended by the sign, ordered $100 worth of pizzas from the store and never picked it up

The pizzeria's sign became a topic of discussion on social media

Some showed support for the shop, saying they found the sign humorous

An Ohio pizzeria has garnered attention online after the shop was spotted with a sign advertising that it is looking to hire "non-stupid people."

The sign of Santino's Pizzeria in Columbus became the center of discussion on social media and led to someone phoning in a fake order, local ABC affiliate WSYX reported.

WSYX reporter Stephanie Duprey shared via Twitter a photo of the banner displayed outside Santino's Pizzeria that reads: "Now hiring, non-stupid people,"

What are your thoughts on this sign?

Hear what the owners have to say tonight on @wsyx6 at 10/11 pic.twitter.com/UJbR33N4Yb — Stephanie Duprey (@StephanieWSYX6) February 17, 2023

Santino's Pizzeria has received both support and condemnation for the sign.

A customer who was reportedly offended by the banner recently called and ordered $100 worth of pizzas from the establishment and never picked it up, according to the outlet.

"Oh, I laughed. I did laugh at it, but I get it," said Natasha Fox, a patron who spoke to the news outlet while picking up her food Friday. "I get where they're coming from, but I don't think it was a bad idea."

"I understand where they're coming from because you want someone working here who's going to comprehend taking orders or service, but it can be offensive, but I'm here," said Fox.

Several Facebook users left positive comments on a post regarding the sign, saying they find the sign humorous.

"It's more humor than anything. It wasn't meant to target anyone like that or be rude," Jayden Dunigan, the pizzeria owner's daughter, told the outlet.

Dunigan added that her family put out the sign because they have found it challenging to find competent employees.

"A lot of people we've hired just don't want to work," she said. "There is no work ethic behind them, so that's the meaning behind the 'non-stupid.'"

Dunigan also said that the previous fake order called in as apparent retribution for their job hiring sign was worth about 10 pizzas, which she said the pizza shop donated to hungry members of the community.

"We made the order, he called back, he talked down to one of our employees," Dunigan continued. "He said our pizza sucks, and he's canceling the order."

According to Dunigan, the sign has been up for almost two months and has managed to draw the attention of many customers.