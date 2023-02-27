A severe storm system moved across Oklahoma on Sunday night, causing brief tornadoes and extraordinary winds in the state and also neighboring Arkansas.

Although there were reports of damages, no fatalities were confirmed. Weather forecasters had issued a tornado warning for Oklahoma's Miami, Fairland and Afton areas, which expired Monday.

Tornado Warning continues for Miami OK, Quapaw OK and Wyandotte OK until 1:00 AM CST pic.twitter.com/J6oqnRQ385 — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) February 27, 2023

Tornado warnings were issued for parts of Arkansas as well.

Tornado Warning continues for Alma AR, Cedarville AR and Rudy AR until 1:15 AM CST pic.twitter.com/QC9iWbKWvw — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) February 27, 2023

Significant damaging winds and brief tornadoes might continue into the early hours of Monday. However, the severity of the storms is expected to decrease.

The National Weather Service (NWS), in an update, said the severe threat over southeast Oklahoma and west-central Arkansas will rapidly diminish.

"Convection along the eastward-advancing cold front across southeast Oklahoma has weakened considerably over the past hour as storms encounter a hostile thermodynamic environment," read the update. "While strong vertical shear remains over the area, stronger forcing for ascent will continue to lift northeast of the area and stout boundary-layer inhibition will limit surface-based convective potential. Some gusty winds will continue to be possible given strong low-level winds along and behind the cold front, but severe potential will rapidly diminish with eastward extent across far southeast OK into west-central Arkansas. A downstream watch is not expected."

Significant damage was reported in Norman, Cheyenne, Enid, Hobart and other parts of the state, News 9 reported. Several vehicles were reportedly overturned on Highway 18 north of Shawnee.

Law enforcement officials said they were assessing the storm damage.

Officers are "on the scene for storm damage on the south/east side of Norman," Norman Police Department said. "We are still assessing potential injuries and the extent of all the damage. We ask that you please limit 9-1-1 calls to injuries and not reports of damage at this point."

"There are multiple roads closed secondary to downed power lines and debris in the south/east parts of Norman," the department said in another update and urged people to avoid the area.

The severe weather condition left more than 54,000 people in the state without power Sunday night. Oklahoma Gas and Electric said 22,962 customers were affected statewide, according to KCRA.

Damaging wind gusts of up to 80 mph hit one mile south of Bridgeport in Caddo County at about 8.30 p.m., said NWS meteorologist Max Ungar, reported The Oklahoman.

An estimated 6-10 tornadoes had touched down since the storms moved into western Oklahoma, KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan noted.

The destructive thunderstorms originated from the same weather system that barrelled through California on Friday and Saturday, according to the Washington Post.

Residents in Norman were warned to prepare for "severe non-tornadic 80 mph plus straight line winds gusts" from the rapidly moving system Monday. The NWS said the strong winds can knock over semi-trucks, trees and powerlines.

"Stay indoors away from windows" and "avoid trees, power lines, and objects that could blow around," the NWS office in Norman warned. "If driving, slow down and keep two hands on the wheel."

The Southern Plains (which includes most of western Kansas and Oklahoma and portions of New Mexico and Texas) is expected to continue receiving showers Monday, according to the NWS Weather Prediction Center.

The storms would continue moving eastward and hit parts of the Middle Mississippi Valley on Monday.

"The SPC has issued a Moderate Risk of severe thunderstorms over parts of the Southern Plains through Monday morning," the center forecasted. "The hazards associated with these thunderstorms are frequent lightning, severe thunderstorm wind gusts, hail, and a few tornadoes. In addition, there is a higher threat of wind gusts of 65 knots or greater, two-inch or greater hail, and EF2-EF5 over parts of the Southern Plains into the Middle Mississippi Valley."

"In addition, there is a marginal Risk of excessive rainfall over parts of the Central Plains into the Upper/Middle Mississippi Valley through Monday morning. The associated heavy rain will create localized areas of flash flooding, affecting areas that experience rapid runoff with heavy rain," it added.