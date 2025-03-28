There are two things that most people go out for: great beer and better music, whether as a local or as a tourist ready to witness the nightlife. For the past 11 years, in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina, One World Brewing has been offering the same and more. Co-founders Lisa and Jay Schutz have spent these years cultivating a space where people from all walks of life can come together over a shared love of beer and live music.

Jay's journey into brewing began in the most organic way possible: as a passionate homebrewer. By trade, he was a stonemason and carpenter, working with his hands to build structures. But his true artistry emerged when he began crafting beer at home, sharing his creations with friends and family. Their feedback was unanimous; he had a true gift.

It was Lisa's mother who first saw the potential for something greater. "She had some finance set aside and helped me start off the original brewery," Jay recalls. "It was a nano-brewery, and now here we are, 11 years later."

In 2014, One World Brewing opened its first location in a unique, speakeasy-style basement space beneath Farmburger in downtown Asheville. From the beginning, the intent was clear: no televisions, no distractions, just an inviting atmosphere where people could truly connect. "You kind of lose track of time down there," Lisa says. "It's about actually being together."

Demand quickly exceeded supply. "We were running out of beer," Jay says. "We had queues outside the door." With Asheville already a beer tourism hotspot, it was clear more space was needed.

This called for an expansion in 2018 when One World Brewing opened its second location in West Asheville. The new space, housed in a formerly abandoned building, allowed for a much larger brewing operation, a taproom, and an expansive outdoor area complete with an indoor and outdoor stage. It was the perfect complement to its downtown venue, with a bigger, more open space to continue fostering the spirit of community.

One World Brewing is intentionally named; not a brewery, but brewing. "It's an action," Lisa explains. "It's dynamic, always evolving. It's about bringing people together, whether through their talents, their missions, or their ideas, and creating something greater than the sum of its parts. That's the same magic that happens when you brew beer. You take individual ingredients, and together, they become something extraordinary."

Music plays an integral role in that philosophy. Lisa, who transitioned from a career as an occupational therapist to running the brewery's music programming full-time, has curated a thriving music scene. One World Brewing now hosts six weekly music residencies, some of which have been running for over six years.

One of the most beloved traditions is Monday Night Mash Up, a residency curated by trombone player Jonathan Lloyd, who formed a special band just for the event. "It's been going on for three and a half years," Lisa says. "It's now our busiest night of the week: on a Monday! It's become the place to be in Asheville."

For Jay, brewing is a process but also an art. "It's alchemy," he says. "You take these basic ingredients—water, malt, hops, yeast—and with the right craftsmanship, something magical happens." That same intentionality extends to One World's sustainability efforts. It captures CO2 produced during fermentation and uses it to carbonate its beer, significantly reducing its carbon footprint compared to conventional brewing methods.

Its beer offerings reflect both creativity and diversity, much like the music it hosts. From its flagship Citra Bomb IPA to the All Along the Hop Sour, its lineup appeals to both traditionalists and adventurous beer lovers alike.

Through ups and downs, One World has remained a pillar of support for Asheville. In times of crisis, such as in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Helene, it stepped up, opening its water tanks to the community, bringing back live music when many venues remained dark and offering a space where people could gather and heal.

"We only have one world, and we've got to share it," Jay says. "The only way we're going to make progress is through unity—by unifying. We want to create a place where people feel safe and welcome, wherever they come from."

Lisa echoes the sentiment. "We're not just a metal bar, or a jazz bar, or a folk venue. We do everything. Our goal is to have all communities intersecting here." That commitment extends beyond the taproom. Every month, One World Brewing hosts Beer Benefits, a program where proceeds from a featured beer support a local nonprofit.

Next month, One World Brewing will celebrate 11 years—a milestone that speaks not just to its success as a business but to the lasting impact it has made on Asheville's culture. With two distinct locations, a thriving music scene, and a steadfast dedication to community, it has created something truly special.

Or, as the Schutzs put it simply: "Come for the beer, stay for the music."