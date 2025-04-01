Two former OnlyFans subscribers have filed a class-action lawsuit against the platform's parent companies, alleging they were deceived into believing they were chatting directly with creators when, in reality, agency-employed professionals were impersonating them.

The plaintiffs, M. Brunner and J. Fry, claim they subscribed under the assumption they were engaging one-on-one with models in direct messages and videos according to the filing obtained by 404 media. They argue that if they had known third-party "chatters" were managing the interactions, they would not have subscribed for the price they paid.

According to the complaint, "Plaintiff Fry created an account primarily in order to engage in friendly conversations with models and share photographs of his cooking creations."

"'OnlyFans-focused management companies' sometimes 'hire account managers to pretend to be the models—including when sexting fans,'" the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit contends that OnlyFans knowingly allowed and profited from this deception, violating its contract with users. Fry claims he became suspicious when he noticed inconsistencies in messages, and realized the sheer volume of interactions from some creators—who had hundreds of thousands of fans—was impossible for one person to manage.

OnlyFans has not commented on the lawsuit, but in the past, it has stated that creators are free to work with third parties like agencies and managers. "Any third party that a creator elects to work with does not work on behalf of OnlyFans and is not affiliated with the company in any way," a spokesperson told Cosmopolitan.

The lawsuit follows a similar class-action complaint filed last year, which is set to go to trial in 2027.

