Lyft plans to launch autonomous robotaxis as early as next year.

The ride-hailing company says the first city where they will be launched is Dallas.

CEO David Risher says the company is partnering with fleet company Marubeni.

He said Marubein-owned cars with Mobileye AV tech will launch "as soon as 2026" with thousands more cars launching across multiple cities at a later date.

"The more AVs out there, the more the rideshare market expands," Risher said in a series of X posts. "It's all part of our promise to serve and connect, and we're excited to have Marubeni along for the ride."

Last November, we shared our collab with @Mobileye to bring "@Lyft-ready" autonomous vehicles to our platform.



Today, we're welcoming @Marubeni_Corp, one of the world's industry-leading auto and fleet financing corporations, to join us on this journey.

Waymo and Uber have partnered to bring autonomous ride-hailing to Austin, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Phoenix.

Elon Musk's Tesla plans a June launch of robotaxi service in June in Austin.