Lyft Plans To Launch Fleet Of Robotaxis
Lyft's CEO announced what city will see the first of the autonomous vehicles
Lyft plans to launch autonomous robotaxis as early as next year.
The ride-hailing company says the first city where they will be launched is Dallas.
CEO David Risher says the company is partnering with fleet company Marubeni.
He said Marubein-owned cars with Mobileye AV tech will launch "as soon as 2026" with thousands more cars launching across multiple cities at a later date.
"The more AVs out there, the more the rideshare market expands," Risher said in a series of X posts. "It's all part of our promise to serve and connect, and we're excited to have Marubeni along for the ride."
Waymo and Uber have partnered to bring autonomous ride-hailing to Austin, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Phoenix.
Elon Musk's Tesla plans a June launch of robotaxi service in June in Austin.
