In a move that is regarded as noteworthy in the web scraping world, Oxylabs' group has acquired ScrapingBee for an undisclosed eight-figure sum. The deal, announced on June 19, 2025, represents more than just another tech acquisition—it's Oxylabs' group expansion beyond enterprise clients into the direct-to-consumer market segment.

The French startup, founded just six years ago by Pierre de Wulf and Kevin Sahin, focuses on making web scraping very simple for developers and smaller businesses.

Why This Deal?

From Oxylabs' group perspective, the acquisition strengthens the company's small-to-medium business and direct-to-consumer market reach. While they have long dominated the enterprise market, they've also observed companies like ScrapingBee gain traction among developers. Rather than building from scratch, they chose to acquire ScrapingBee.

Jurgis Gabrielius Rudgalvis, Oxylabs' group CFO, frames it as expanding its industry position: "ScrapingBee has built a stellar reputation for its high-quality, easy-to-use web scraping product. With our expertise and technical capabilities, we are confident that ScrapingBee will scale even further. This acquisition also enables us to strengthen our position within the web scraping industry, as we are adding a leading direct-to-consumer product to our portfolio,"

The ScrapingBee founders seem equally optimistic. "From a passion project to a fast-growing company, ScrapingBee has exceeded our expectations," they said in a joint statement. "Joining forces with an industry leader with deep expertise and a shared vision opens up exciting opportunities for our team and customers. Together, we're set to push the boundaries of what's possible in the web scraping industry."

Growth Metrics and Product Differentiation

ScrapingBee's growth trajectory has been notable. Since launching in 2019, the company has attracted over 2,500 customers worldwide, ranging from professionals extracting research data to startups and businesses optimizing their web data workflows. Their revenue has been climbing at triple-digit rates year after year, something that does not happen by accident in the competitive web scraping space.

What Happens Next

Oxylabs' group will keep ScrapingBee independent. According to the company, the plan involves a gradual integration and expansion of ScrapingBee's team with additional industry expertise. Users can expect more features and the same and improved quality of service that made ScrapingBee worth acquiring in the first place.

The legal representatives involved—TGS Baltic and Jeantet for Oxylabs' group side, Discretion Capital and Orrick for ScrapingBee—suggest this wasn't a casual handshake deal.

This acquisition reflects something larger happening in the web scraping space. As more businesses recognize the need for data from the web, the market is splitting between enterprise-grade solutions and developer-friendly tools. Oxylabs can now serve both markets under one roof.