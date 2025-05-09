U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi privately revealed details about unreleased Jeffrey Epstein evidence to a woman secretly recording her for a far-right media outlet—days before sharing the same information at a public press conference.

Bondi, who has led efforts to declassify documents related to Epstein's sex trafficking case, has faced pressure from Trump allies for delays and underwhelming initial releases.

In late April, she was recorded by a woman posing as a nanny, who was actually wearing a hidden camera for O'Keefe Media Group, a group known for deceptive sting operations, according to the Daily Beast.

AG Pam Bondi Was Covertly Recorded on April 28, Revealing Previously Undisclosed Information About Epstein Regarding 'Tens of Thousands of Videos of Little Kids' to a Complete Stranger in a D.C. Restaurant



Yesterday, the AG Made an Almost Identical Statement Publicly After… pic.twitter.com/l1U89U9eji — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 8, 2025

In the 15-second clip published by the group's founder and far-right activist James O'Keefe on May 9, Bondi is seen at brunch, telling the undercover woman that the FBI is reviewing "tens of thousands of videos" allegedly involving Epstein and minors, and that the volume of material is slowing public disclosure.

The conversation took place more than a week before Bondi made similar remarks to the press on May 7, using nearly identical phrasing about the video evidence.

Following the video's release, questions emerged about Bondi's decision to share sensitive information with a stranger before formally addressing the public. O'Keefe claimed his group contacted Bondi on May 1 for comment but received no response.

Bondi's office has not commented publicly about the sting.

Originally published on Latin Times