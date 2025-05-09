Pam Bondi Leaked Epstein Secret to 'Complete Stranger' Hired by Far-Right Media Group to Record Sneaky Video
The attorney general told the undercover woman about Epstein videos more than a week before telling reporters
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi privately revealed details about unreleased Jeffrey Epstein evidence to a woman secretly recording her for a far-right media outlet—days before sharing the same information at a public press conference.
Bondi, who has led efforts to declassify documents related to Epstein's sex trafficking case, has faced pressure from Trump allies for delays and underwhelming initial releases.
In late April, she was recorded by a woman posing as a nanny, who was actually wearing a hidden camera for O'Keefe Media Group, a group known for deceptive sting operations, according to the Daily Beast.
In the 15-second clip published by the group's founder and far-right activist James O'Keefe on May 9, Bondi is seen at brunch, telling the undercover woman that the FBI is reviewing "tens of thousands of videos" allegedly involving Epstein and minors, and that the volume of material is slowing public disclosure.
The conversation took place more than a week before Bondi made similar remarks to the press on May 7, using nearly identical phrasing about the video evidence.
Following the video's release, questions emerged about Bondi's decision to share sensitive information with a stranger before formally addressing the public. O'Keefe claimed his group contacted Bondi on May 1 for comment but received no response.
Bondi's office has not commented publicly about the sting.
