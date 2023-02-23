KEY POINTS Paris Hilton announced that her baby's name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum

She picked "Phoenix" because it's "the bird that flames out and rises from the ashes"

Hilton said "Barron" is a tribute to her late grandfather, Barron Hilton

Paris Hilton shared that she had already picked a name for her child a decade ago.

The 42-year-old first-time mom shared on her iHeartRadio podcast "This Is Paris" how she came up with her son's name after revealing his moniker — Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. She had already picked up the name a decade ago, years before she officially become a mother.

"If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy. We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London," she said, per People, while reading an excerpt from her upcoming memoir "Paris."

"Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again," she continued. "I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future."

The "Paris in Love" star added that their son's middle name was a tribute to her late grandfather, Barron Hilton.

"He was always my mentor. I looked up to my grandfather so much, and we were so close, and I miss him every day," Hilton explained. "So, I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son's name. So there you go. My beautiful baby boy's name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum."

Hilton started the podcast by gushing over her newborn, whom they welcomed via surrogate last month.

"As you all know, Carter and I have been blessed with the arrival of our baby boy. He is such a precious angel, and we're over the moon, so in love with him. We're just so excited to start our family, and we can't wait for you to see him," the new mom shared.

She also explained why they were very protective of their child. According to Hilton, she wanted something only hers because she had been living a public life for so long. So she kept the baby news even from her inner circle.

"But for now, we've just been keeping everything really private. Not even my mom, my sisters, my best friend knew until he was over a week old," Hilton added. "It was really nice to have that with Carter, be our own journey together. I just feel like my life has been so public, and I've never really had anything be just mine."

Paris confirmed the arrival of her baby boy with People.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother, and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," she told the magazine. "We are so excited to start our family together, and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

She also shared a snap of her holding her baby's tiny hand on Instagram to announce the arrival of her baby. "You are already loved beyond words," she wrote in the caption with a blue heart emoji.

"Paris: The Memoir" will hit shelves on March 14.

