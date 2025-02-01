The Defense Department is swapping out traditional news media outlets that cover the Pentagon for more right-wing organizations that are noted for their more positive coverage of President Donald Trump, according to a report.

The Pentagon Press Corps was informed Friday night that the Pentagon will begin an "annual media rotation program" to "broaden access to the limited space of the Correspondents' Corridor to outlets that have not previously enjoyed the privilege and journalistic value of working from physical office space in the Pentagon," CNN reported.

Under the plan, which will begin Feb. 14, the New York Post will replace the New York Times, One America News Network will replace NBC News, Breitbart News Network will replace National Public Radio and HuffPost will replace Politico.

The HuffPost, a liberal leaning publication, is the exception.

"Each year, one outlet from each press medium ... that has enjoyed working from a physical office in the Pentagon will rotate out of the building to allow a new outlet from the same medium that has not had the unique opportunity to report as a resident member of the Pentagon Press Corps," a memo from Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Ullyot said.

The National Press Club said it is "concerned" by the decision and asked the Defense Department for more clarification.

"The National Press Club is deeply concerned by the Defense Department's decision to remove certain media organizations from their dedicated spaces in the Pentagon," National Press Club President Mike Balsamo said, CNN reported.

"Any action that restricts the ability of journalists to report on the operations of the U.S. government should alarm all who value transparency and press freedom," he said.

Originally published on Latin Times