The COVID-19 pandemic was the worst health crisis the world has faced in the past century, resulting in more than 7 million deaths. The early days of the pandemic were also some of the scariest for people, and the only surefire way to deal with the disease was to avoid getting infected and to strengthen one's immune system to fight off the virus.

While the worst days of the pandemic are over and life has returned to almost normal, many people still remember the fear and uncertainty it caused, with a study finding that 60% of consumers are now more conscious of preventing health problems through adopting a healthier lifestyle using more natural solutions.

People are now more aware of the importance of whole-body wellness, and they are more open to doing their own research. However, this trend has also led to the proliferation of misinformation, spread by groups or individuals who want to make a quick buck. This is why there is a great need for information and products that are supported by scientific research.

For more than 25 years, Global Healing has been helping health-conscious individuals build a self-healing body and thrive in a lifestyle that aligns with nature's design through science-backed products and education.

With a philosophy of cleansing the body of accumulated toxins and embarking on a personalized wellness journey, Global Healing was built on the idea that everyone, everywhere, should have access to research-backed health information and personal control over their health outcomes.

Global Healing

According to Global Healing Founder, Dr. Edward F. Group III, DC, NP, the growing health consciousness of people and the accompanying spread of misinformation has strengthened the need for Global Healing to uphold and improve its already-high standards and maintain the integrity of the market.

This begins with education, with Global Healing dedicated to teaching the community how to address the root cause of disease with a holistic approach and allow the body to heal itself.

Its website contains a wealth of articles discussing various health topics, and it is active on its various social media accounts, sharing knowledge about how people can become the healthiest, strongest, best versions of themselves. Dr. Group has also authored multiple books on health and holistic medicine.

"Global Healing sets the bar for discussions and developments in our industry with valuable insights, reliable guidance, and thoughtful perspectives," he says. "We advocate for a holistic lifestyle that promotes whole-body wellness, such as natural remedies over pharmaceuticals, mindfulness practices over mind medications, exercise over diet pills, and sleep over caffeine."

Dr. Group believes that, as part of the natural wellness industry, it is Global Healing's responsibility to provide correct and up-to-date information to its customers. He looks at things through the eyes of the customers, who are looking up information about various supplements, vitamins, detoxes, or cleanses because they're concerned about something in their body, whether it's their gut and digestive health, respiratory health, mental wellness, or any other component of health.

Across its wide array of products, Global Healing has maintained its dedication to quality and purity, sourcing botanicals from small farms. Many of its sources are certified USDA-organic, GMO-free, and vegan. The company also implements strict quality control procedures, with a rigorous testing process that involves both internal and third-party testing.

It hand-reviews every batch of ingredients, choosing only those that meet its stringent specifications for proper plant identification, potency levels, microbial presence, and heavy metal content.

Through its proprietary Raw Herbal Extract™ technology, Global Healing does not use heat, alcohol, or harsh chemicals in processing ingredients, resulting in a raw, all-natural, pure, and potent formula. Furthermore, all its equipment that comes into contact with the products does not use plastic, protecting it from contamination with potentially toxic compounds.

Dr. Group believes that the growing interest in all-natural and holistic health will result in more scrutiny of companies in this industry, and this is a great thing. With more attention placed on the industry, there will be more demand to improve standards.

"The COVID pandemic forced everyone to give more thought to their health, and people are getting smarter and smarter," Dr. Group says. "I've observed that they are holding companies to a higher standard and are more conscious about what's in the food they eat and the air they breathe.

''As public demand for better and more natural health solutions grows, corporations will be held more accountable for how they process things and what they put into their products.

''People are demanding to know more, and they won't fall for the smoke and mirrors. In this evolving market, Global Healing is dedicated to providing science-backed cleansing regimens and premium supplements that nurture the body's innate ability to heal from within."