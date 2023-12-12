Perch Wealth, a dynamic investment firm specializing in real estate and other alternative investments, assists clients in navigating the complex world of investments, giving them peace of mind and the ability to enjoy their retirement years.

The company was founded by managing partners Ben Carmona and Ehud Gersten, with a shared goal to bridge the knowledge gap in the alternative investment industry. With their extensive experience and knowledge in business, Carmona and Gersten established an investment firm that provides clients with the highest quality service and informed guidance they deserve. This sets Perch Wealth apart from many other companies, as it seeks to deliver an exceptional level of communication and customer service commensurate with the substantial amount of hard-earned money clients entrust to them.

The Perch Wealth team, which has more than 200 years of combined experience, offers investors a unique selection of investment vehicles, especially in today's uncertain and volatile financial markets. These include 1031-Exchange Solutions, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investments, private real estate investment trusts (REITs), and Opportunity Zones.

"Our mission at Perch Wealth is to help our clients save on taxes and find the best potential investment opportunities for them," says Ben Carmona, Co-Founder and Managing Partner.

Over the past few years, 1031-exchanges have become an increasingly popular way of deferring capital gains taxes. Named after Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code, a 1031-exchange involves reinvesting the funds gained from the sale of an investment property into another property. However, 1031-exchanges are also very time-sensitive, with high penalties for missing deadlines. This is further complicated by currently high interest rates and limited availability of suitable properties. Perch Wealth helps clients address these challenges, by offering multiple options for investment including, net leased, multi-family, self-storage, senior housing, and more.

According to Perch Wealth, owning an asset in a single location presents various risks, with a single incident, such as a fire or flood, capable of instantly transforming an asset into a liability. Perch gives investors exclusive access to professionally managed, institutional-grade assets across multiple locations, mitigating the risk. It also frees up investors, many of whom are in their retirement ages, from the stress of actively managing their properties.

"Whether you're currently in a 1031-exchange or simply looking for unique investment solutions and helpful advice, Perch Wealth can assist. Based on our due diligence and experience, we have partnered with what we believe to be some of the best real estate companies across the country, to provide Perch clients access to possibly the highest quality opportunities," says Ehud Gersten, Co-Founder, and Managing Partner.

Perch Wealth's unwavering commitment to providing top-tier guidance has made it an industry leader in real estate and alternative investments. Perchs' focus on empowering clients and using its proprietary 4-step approach to investment strategies has earned it accolades from satisfied clients and industry experts alike.

Securities offered through Arkadios Capital, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Arkadios Wealth. Perch Wealth and Arkadios are not affiliated through any ownership.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell, solicitation of an offer to buy, recommendation to buy, or representation as the suitability or appropriateness of any security, financial product or instrument, unless explicitly stated as such. This information should not be construed as legal, regulatory, tax, personalized investment, or accounting advice.