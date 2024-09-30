Purdue students were disgusted by a growing collection of urine-filled water bottles left in a residence hall's common area.

Ty Wilson, a Purdue student living in Hawkins Hall, told the Purdue Exponent that he saw the first urine-filled water bottle on a table in the common area week one of school. By week five, students living in the hall grew concerned for their health and questioned whether there was a regular cleaning schedule.

Wilson posted the water bottle collection, which had grown to seven by then, to the Purdue 2028 Snapchat story, asking the culprit to come forward. The story caught the 12th-floor resident advisor's attention.

Will said the RA alerted service staff to the mess, which they cleaned up, and then messaged students living in the hall. The RA encouraged the individual responsible for the water bottles to come forward or else the entire hall would be charged.

Despite no student coming forward, Wilson said the water bottles have stopped appearing on the table and he'd be surprised if the students ended up getting charged.

"I don't know who did it, or why they did it, but it was disgusting," Wilson told the Purdue Exponent.