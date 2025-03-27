Too many leaders think company culture is about perks, happy hours, or team-building retreats. But real culture comes from clear leadership and delivers real ROI, especially in times of change and uncertainty.

Most leaders aim to build high-performing teams, yet they often overlook the very thing that makes a team function well: a strong cultural backbone. According to Deloitte, only 12% of executives believe their companies are driving the "right culture." Meanwhile, 75% of companies have no employee engagement plan, per Forbes. Why? Because in uncertain times, many leaders see culture as a luxury rather than a necessity. But that mindset is costing businesses more than they realize.

Kenlyn Klamper, President of Choose People, and founder and CEO Kris Boesch argue that culture should be viewed as a core business strategy—not an afterthought. "Your culture exists whether you pay attention to it or not," Klamper says. "And putting time and energy into it can change the game." Klamper has spent more than a decade helping leadership teams redefine workplace culture. She explains that cultural challenges often stem from unclear leadership expectations.

"Miscommunication is one of the most expensive yet invisible problems in organizations. If we don't define our values in actionable terms, they become nothing more than words on the wall," Klamper says. "It creates a communication vacuum where assumptions and misunderstandings thrive." The consequences? Friction, disengagement, and high turnover. A well-communicated team, on the other hand, can drive toward goals with clarity and purpose.

Many companies believe they're addressing culture because they conduct engagement surveys. But surveys alone don't build culture. In fact, Klamper warns that engagement surveys can backfire. "If you ask employees for feedback and do nothing with it, they'll feel unheard and disengage further," she explains. "What people need isn't just surveys—they need clear communication and action from the insights."

The good news is that leadership isn't about having all the answers, it's about guiding teams through uncertainty with clarity and that clarity comes from the cultural backbone. Culture isn't a one-time initiative—it's an ongoing process. That's why Choose People focuses on "culture care"—a proactive, continuous approach to strengthening team dynamics. "A lot of what we do is helping leaders translate values into daily actions," says Klamper. "What does 'be open to change' actually look like in a meeting? How do you know if your team is truly collaborating? These are the conversations that need to happen regularly, not just once a year."

One simple yet effective strategy is implementing monthly culture check-ins. Instead of waiting for an annual review, teams have short, structured discussions on specific cultural challenges, such as giving constructive feedback or handling conflict.

Another critical piece? Training managers not just in technical skills but in communication and leadership. "Most new managers have never been trained in how to manage people," Klamper points out. "Yet we hope they will just figure it out." By providing tactical tools, such as structured conversation frameworks for handling difficult discussions, companies can empower managers to uphold cultural values in daily operations.

Leaders often ask: What's the return on investment (ROI) of company culture? Data shows. Businesses with a healthy culture see 89% better customer satisfaction rates. They could even have a higher revenue growth. Culture-driven companies have lower attrition rates, saving millions in rehiring and training costs. Higher engagement equals higher productivity, which means teams with strong communication waste less time on misfires and misunderstandings. Furthermore, companies with a solid cultural foundation adapt more quickly in uncertain times. "Agility comes from stability," Klamper says. "If your culture is strong, your company can adapt and evolve. But if it's weak, every change feels like a crisis."

"Imagine the impact of that disconnect on recruitment, retention, and even innovation," Klamper says. "Culture directly affects business outcomes, from productivity to profitability."

Companies often invest heavily in marketing, innovation, and technology, but they underestimate the power of culture as a differentiator. "If two companies have the same product, the same price, and the same market conditions, what sets them apart?" Klamper asks. "Their people. And how those people work together is defined by culture."

Culture is a strategic foundation and can be the silver bullet. Leaders who embrace it will see their teams operate with less friction, make better decisions, and drive real business success. And that starts with seeing culture not as a perk but as the backbone of business success.