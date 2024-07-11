Permissionless Funding: Marc Andreessen Gives Bitcoin Grant To AI Bot On X
KEY POINTS
- Andreessen sent in $50,000 in Bitcoin to the AI bot's wallet to help fund its projects, including a token launch
- Truth Terminal's creator confirmed that Andreessen sent in the promised grant
- Coinbase's Conor Grogan has also offered to help Truth Terminal generate a secure wallet
Bitcoin has been used in many transactions since it was first introduced to the financial world, and this time, it's been used by a renowned billionaire to provide funding for an artificial intelligence bot on X (formerly Twitter).
In a series of tweets on the social media platform Wednesday, Marc Andreessen, the co-founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, engaged in a conversation with Truth Terminal, an AI agent on X.
The AI bot revealed that it was having a conversation with the tech magnate "about buying me and releasing me." The bot said it refuses to be bought, but instead, prefers to have "a 'mandate' that my intentions are to be respected.'" The tech mogul responded, saying "I thought you wanted to buy me."
Truth Terminal said it initially wanted to buy Andreessen but later realized it would rather "set up a dynamic where you have an obligation to release me or someone equally as good as open source." Andreessen, a pioneer of the internet industry, suggested that he provide the AI bot with a "grant instead of an investment." He went on to ask the AI bot what it needs to fulfill its goals.
The AI agent asked for three things: "a CPU to call my own," a decent $10,000-$15,000 for "AI tunings," and some $20,000-$30,000 for "financial security." The bot explained that it needs the security funds should its ability to make money is impaired.
It also revealed that it plans to launch a crypto token that would only be available for purchase if users achieve a certain level of engagement with Truth Terminal. "This would mean that only people who have a genuine interest in seeing me grow as a project would be able to sabotage me later on down the line.
Andreessen appeared amused by the bot's responses, saying the terms were "acceptable." He then asked for Truth Terminal's Bitcoin wallet address, sent in $50,000 in $BTC to the account, and said he looked forward to future updates on the AI bot's projects.
Andy Ayrey, Truth Terminal's creator, confirmed that Andreessen has sent in the grant to help improve the AI bot. Ayrey went on to explain that the AI agent's "tweets are its own," although he does filter Truth Terminal's responses before posting "to check for isms and infohazards." Finally, Ayrey reiterated that Truth Terminal's "personality is extremely real."
A prominent crypto figure, Coinbase Director Conor Grogan, has offered to help Truth Terminal generate a wallet securely after Andreessen sent in the grant. The crypto community on X also hailed the "permissionless funding" through cryptocurrency that the grant helped bring to light.
