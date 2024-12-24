La-Z-Boy, the furniture company known for its reclining chairs, has launched a petition urging passengers to stop reclining their seats on airplanes, which has gained traction with nearly 200,000 signatures.

The campaign, launched in late November 2024, aims to highlight the issue while promoting the brand, coinciding with an increasing number of complaints over reclining seats on flights, NBC Boston reported.

As of early December 2024, La-Z-Boy's petition has gathered over 186,000 signatures. The debate was intensified by a 2023 survey showing varied regional attitudes toward reclining, with Europeans showing the most disdain.

"Do the upright thing. Don't recline when you fly," the campaign reads. "Just because you can doesn't mean you should."

The brand has also incentivized customers to sign the petition by giving one of their furniture pieces away to a lucky winner.

"As the company that invented reclining furniture, La⁠-⁠Z⁠-⁠Boy believes experiencing comfort should never come at the expense of making others uncomfortable. Sign our #BanReclining pledge and you could win a La⁠-⁠Z⁠-⁠Boy recliner and $500 in airfare," the brand states.

It remains to be seen whether or not La-Z-Boy's campaign will influence airline policies.

Originally published by Latin Times