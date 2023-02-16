KEY POINTS Pharrell Williams is the newest men's creative director for Louis Vuitton

The recording artist has an estimated net worth of $250 million

Williams previously collaborated with the brand in 2004 and 2008

Louis Vuitton has announced that Pharrell Williams will take over as the brand's newest men's creative director.

"I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men's Creative Director," Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari said in a statement posted via Instagram. "His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter."

The 49-year-old "Happy" singer will be the second Black artistic director for the luxury house, following renowned designer Virgil Abloh, who succumbed to his battle with cancer in November last year at 41, according to NPR.

Williams is one of the most successful multi-talented artists in Hollywood, with an estimated net worth valued at a whopping $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He once made it to Forbes' list of highest-paid celebrities in 2015 and ranked No. 78 out of 100, having a $32 million salary.

The singer started his career as a producer alongside his longtime friend, Chad Hugo, in the early '90s. They helped produce Wreckx-N-Effect's hit track "Rump Shaker" in 1992 and N.O.R.E.'s "SuperThug" in 1998, which ranked No. 36 on the Billboard music chart, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Eventually, Williams and the 48-year-old multi-instrumentalist ventured into releasing music with their own sound under the production duo called The Neptunes between 2000 to 20009. They released and produced several number-one hits, including Britney Spears' "I'm a Slave 4 U," Justin Timberlake's "Like I Love You," and Clipse's "Grindin'," among others.

The producer-turned-fashion mogul not only amassed his fortune from producing music for other artists. He also released multiple solo albums and went on tour with his band, N.E.R.D., composed of members Hugo and Shae Haley.

Williams released his second studio album, "Girl," in 2014, which peaked at No. 1 on the R&B music charts in the United States, Australia, Denmark and Switzerland. His single "Happy," from the animated movie "Despicable Me 2," also became certified seven-time platinum.

The artist was also featured in several hit singles, including "Blurred Lines" by Robin Thicke featuring T.I. and "Get Lucky" by Daft Punk. In the same year, Williams won four out of his eight nominations at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards: producer of the year, album of the year, record of the year and best group performance.

But Williams was also a prominent figure in the fashion industry.

Before becoming Louis Vuitton's men's creative director this year, he had already collaborated with the luxury fashion house's Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, which specialized in sunglasses and jewelry. He released a sunglasses collection called Millionaire.

Williams also collaborated with other well-known brands such as Chanel, Moncler, Adidas Originals and Tiffany & Company.

Throughout his career, the music icon founded two clothing lines, Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream Footwear, which currently have flagship stores in New York City and Tokyo, Japan, respectively. In 2012, he also launched his multimedia creative collective and record label I am OTHER.

Following William's appointment with Louis Vuitton, the brand praised the singer for being a "visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion– establishing himself as a cultural global icon over the past twenty years."