Philadelphia's district attorney is demanding that Donald Trump provide evidence to support his claims of "massive" voter cheating happening in the city after police said they had no reports of any voting issues.

"The only talk about massive cheating has come from one of the candidates, Donald J. Trump. There is no factual basis whatsoever within law enforcement to support this wild allegation," District Attorney Larry Krasner wrote on X.

"We have invited complaints and allegations of improprieties all day. If Donald J. Trump has any facts to support his wild allegations, we want them now. Right now. We are not holding our breath," Krasner continued.

Krasner's statement comes after Trump made a post to Truth Social Tuesday claiming there was "massive cheating" happening in Philadelphia, and that "law enforcement" was "coming."

The Philadelphia Police Department has also denied these allegations, telling CNN that they were not aware of any city voting issues. The department added that no officers have had to respond to voting-related problems.

Seth Bluestein, a Republican city commissioner for Philadelphia, also asserted that there was "no truth" in the former president's claims.

"There is absolutely no truth to this allegation. It is yet another example of disinformation. Voting in Philadelphia has been safe and secure," Bluestein wrote to X.

"We have been in regular contact with the RNC. We have been responsive to every report of irregularities at the polls to ensure Philadelphians can vote safely and securely," Bluestein continued in another tweet.

Trump previously claimed that "Pennsylvania is cheating" on Oct. 30 in a different post to Truth Social, but did not provide any evidence to back up his claims.

