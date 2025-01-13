Aaron Sansoni is a best-selling author, investor, professional mentor, and philanthropist from Melbourne, Australia. He co-founded the Aaron Sansoni Foundation in 2017 to create real change where needed. The philanthropic business leader recently received a call from the UNICEF team about assisting the international children's charity through a challenging time.

Sansoni explains that as wars rage worldwide, regardless of whose side someone may be on, in the middle of every war are innocent children. UNICEF works tirelessly to assist these children, their families, and countless others around them by providing aid in many forms.

Upon receiving UNICEF's call, the philanthropic author, investor, and business mentor found himself immediately inspired to help.

Incredible Results in Hours

The Aaron Sansoni Foundation co-founder knew he had to do something. With a mentoring and empire-building event coming up with a few hundred of his top students, he decided that for two hours of the event, they would all pause, taking time out to help UNICEF's cause.

All involved hit the phones and called anyone they could think of. Sansoni and his students chased every donation, whether $1 or $1,000 – anything would help. In just two hours, they raised over $200,000 for UNICEF.

He promptly wired this money to the organisation, ensuring it was immediately put to work.

Subsequent Impact

Australian of the Year Awards nominee Sansoni invited UNICEF's head of philanthropy to attend his company's end-of-year party the following day. He and his team presented her with a check for $217,741. As they announced their earlier achievement in front of several hundred people, there was barely a dry eye in the house.

Aaron Sansoni Foundation team member Jake Simkins has since travelled to Somalia to see firsthand UNICEF's work and where the money the foundation raised goes to work. Simkins was deeply moved, not only by UNICEF's impact but also by what a fantastic group of people can achieve in just two hours to positively impact those in need, even on the other side of the planet.

Philanthropy and Giving Back

Aaron Sansoni's work alongside the international children's charity UNICEF is just a tiny part of his ongoing legacy of giving back.

The Australian author, professional mentor, and philanthropist has previously revealed how, having come from a challenged childhood that included a broken home, drugs, alcohol, and receiving charity himself, trying to do his part, however small, has always been something he prioritises wherever he can.

Even with his challenges growing up, just being in a country like Australia placed him in more privilege than anything children in Somalia and countless other countries worldwide will likely ever experience in their young lives. With that, he believes everyone has a part to play in philanthropy and giving back, and if everyone plays it right, the world will change for the better.

To learn more about the Aaron Sansoni Foundation, visit AaronSansoniFoundation.org.