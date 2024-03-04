Prioritizing sustainability has become more than a trend in today's business landscape and a must-have to remain competitive in the future. It is a fundamental aspect of responsible corporate leadership. The European Union (EU), in particular, has implemented robust sustainability regulations to guide businesses toward a greener, more socially responsible future.

It is worth noting, however, that despite the growing recognition of sustainability's importance, there is still a gap between intention and action. Forbes reports that while 90% of business leaders acknowledge the significance of sustainability, only 60% have a formal strategy in place.

The EU positions itself as a leader in sustainability regulation, and one regulation that exemplifies its commitment to environmental responsibility and transparency among businesses is the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). With this, companies are required to disclose sustainability-related information in a standardized and transparent manner.

Apollo Consulting, founded in 2013, has established itself as a trusted partner for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking guidance in navigating sustainability regulations. The company is led by Volker Loibl, an experienced energy economist and business auditor with over 20 years of relevant experience, and Melanie Reuss, a senior partner of the firm, seasoned businesswoman, and coach with a similar tenure.

Apollo consulting focused on traditional management consulting for the first eight years following its foundation. It has assisted companies with business development and marketing strategies. As it recognized the growing importance of sustainability in today's business environment, the company strategically shifted two years ago to prioritizing sustainability as a core value.

Mr. Loibl, when asked about the company's pivot toward sustainability, remarked, "Every finished project has an impact on the world, and this realization has profoundly influenced me. To be honest, it's the main reason why we moved into this arena. We see that there's something beyond just business. There's a genuine opportunity to make a positive difference in the world through our work as environmental sustainability will become as important a competitive factor as the quality and price of products."

The consulting company emphasizes in particular that sustainability is a critical factor for businesses' success, given that more and more consumers, investors, and the supply chain as a whole, demand transparency and accountability. This means that companies prioritizing sustainability will gain a competitive edge in attracting customers and talent.

Adding to the discourse is the increasing complexity of sustainability standards and regulations. Many SMBs find it challenging to navigate this on their own.

Apollo consulting leverages its understanding of sustainability frameworks and practical experience in implementation to offer SMBs personalized guidance and support.

Apollo consulting offers multiple services to support businesses in their journey toward sustainability. It focuses on environmental, energy, and climate management, helping SMBs calculate carbon footprints, develop management plans for climate neutrality, establish supplier management systems, and more. In addition, it assists in creating sustainability reports in compliance with regulations such as the CSRD. The company also helps structure and expand management systems, including ISO certifications.

These efforts provide numerous benefits for SMBs. Firstly, these enable businesses to meet regulatory requirements, improve their sustainability performance, and enhance transparency and accountability. These lead to businesses increasing profitability, gaining a competitive edge, opening doors to capital and funding, and improving employer branding.

Apollo consulting's distinguishing factor is its unique approach to sustainability management designed specifically for SMBs. It focuses on simplicity and pragmatism by ensuring compliance with those laws and standards. This means the company's tools and methods are developed to be as straightforward and accessible as possible. Doing so helps clients implement sustainability initiatives with ease and efficiency. It is also worth noting that apollo consulting empowers clients to drive meaningful change from within their organizations, ensuring the sustainability of their initiatives in the long run.

The award-winning SMB climate management consultancy stands out for its practical, tailored, and impactful solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities businesses face in the sustainability management landscape. Its focus on simplicity, trust, empowerment, and sustainability enables apollo consulting to continue making a significant difference in the business world.

Media Contact

Name: Volker Loibl

Email: info@apollo-consulting.de

Source: The Newsdesk