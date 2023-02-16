The Portland Jazz Festival is here for its 20th run. The event will kick off a series of performances by single artists and bands across the city's metro area. This year's jazz celebration in Portland is scheduled to start on Feb. 16 and will wrap up on Feb. 25.

The Portland Jazz Festival 2023 will cover nearly 30 venues, including all major hubs for the art. One of them is the popular Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton, where the flagship Bill Freisell Four performance is set to take place.

Lineup

This year's lineup will showcase more than 40 artists. According to the festival website, these include Angélique Kidio, Hiatus Kayote, Dave Holland Trio, Hubert Laws, Charlie Musselwhite, The Budos Band, Storm Large's Burlesque Big Band, Ambrose Akinmusire, Dumpstaphunk with Jon Cleary, Meklit Mike Phillips, Thee Sacred Souls, Mark Guiliana, Kiefer, Butcher Brown, Shabazz Palaces, James Francies and Kris Davis.

This year's Portland Jazz Festival will also highlight multiple emerging artists.

Popular venues for these performances include Aladdin Theater, Alberta Abbey, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Winningstad Theatre, The Jack London Revue, Newmark Theatre, Art Bar & Bistro @ P5, Roseland Theater and The Old Church.

Free Events

While some shows have already been sold out, the organizers have kept aside some free-of-cost performances and activities. Among them are performances by The Flat Nines, Catarina New Trio, Mia Nicholson Quartet and Jet Black Pearl Trio featuring Bill Athens and James Powers.

Some jazz-themed educational events will also not require tickets. These include jazz and blues conversations, beat workshops, a drum clinic and multiple lectures, KGW reported.

Those wishing to attend the events will also have the option to purchase tickets offline. Box offices at the venue will open an hour before the shows start. However, "prices increase on the day of the show," according to the festival website.

Organizers PDX Jazz said its mission is to "evolve the art of jazz by engaging our community, celebrating live performances and enhancing arts education," as per the website.

"This will be achieved by incubating and presenting relevant and innovative programming experiences that align with diverse regional, social, cultural and economic values and demographics," it added.