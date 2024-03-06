Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated on Wednesday that he anticipates interest rates to commence a descent later in the year, yet refrained from specifying a timeline. In prepared remarks for congressional hearings on Capitol Hill on Wednesday and Thursday, Powell emphasized policymakers' vigilance regarding inflation risks, opting for a cautious approach.

"We believe that our policy rate is likely at its peak for this tightening cycle. If the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year," Powell said, emphasizing the uncertainty in the economic outlook and the necessity for sustained progress toward the 2% inflation objective.

The speech essentially mirrored the Federal Open Market Committee's stance following its Jan. 31 meeting, exhibiting the Fed's cautious stance on monetary policy. Powell highlighted the importance of data-driven decisions rather than adhering to a predetermined trajectory.

Despite market expectations for aggressive easing following 11 interest rate hikes between March 2022 and July 2023, recent cautionary statements from Fed officials, including the January meeting, have tempered these expectations. Futures market pricing now points to the first rate cut occurring in June, with four reductions totaling a percentage point anticipated for this year.

The Federal Reserve Chair's remarks come amid a charged presidential election year, posing particular challenges for the central bank. While the Fed traditionally maintains a non-political stance, Powell's tenure has seen heightened scrutiny from both Republicans and Democrats.

Former President Donald Trump, expected to be the Republican nominee, previously criticized Powell and his colleagues during his presidency. Some congressional Democrats, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have advocated for rate cuts to alleviate financial strain on lower-income families.

Market reaction to Powell's remarks was mixed, with S&P 500 e-mini futures gaining, while the yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes saw a slight decrease. The dollar index also experienced a modest decline.

"Powell pretty much straight out said that they're done with rate hikes," commented Marvin Loh, Senior Global Macro Strategist at State Street, Boston. "Certainly, they feel that policy is restricted enough that it's going to do its job. It's just a matter of how long it's going to take."

Analysts interpreted Powell's comments as consistent with previous messaging, noting the Fed's cautious stance on inflation and monetary policy normalization. Powell's reassurance that rate cuts remain on the agenda later in the year provided some relief to markets, which had been grappling with uncertainty regarding the Fed's future actions.

Powell's remarks underscore the Fed's cautious approach to monetary policy amid ongoing economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures. While the central bank remains committed to its 2% inflation objective, the timing of rate cuts will hinge on sustained progress and data-driven assessments of the economic landscape.