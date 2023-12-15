BNB Chain DEX THENA Integrates Orbs Liquidity Hub

Tel Aviv, Israel, December 15th, 2023, Chainwire

THENA, the liquidity protocol and DEX operating on BNB Chain, has announced the integration of Orbs Liquidity Hub. Powered by Orbs’ L3 technology, Liquidity Hub delivers lower fees, MEV protection, gasless transactions, and increased capital efficiency within a simplified UI.

THENA has become the second DEX to integrate Orbs Liquidity Hub. A fully decentralized, permissionless, and composable DeFi protocol, Liquidity Hub is powered by the Orbs Network. It enables THENA traders to access the full spectrum of BNB Chain liquidity.

Liquidity Hub sits as an optimization layer above the AMM. It taps into external liquidity for better price quotes and lower price impact. By drawing upon the full range of available on chain liquidity, Liquidity Hub delivers better pricing, allowing traders to maximize profits. If Liquidity Hub cannot execute a trade at a better price than the AMM, the transaction will return to the AMM contract and execute through the DEX as usual.

The integration of Orbs Liquidity Hub into THENA follows the announcement of a recent funding round between the pair. Orbs has invested $600K into THENA to expand its core products and grow TVL, strengthening THENA’s position as a leading BNB Chain DEX. Orbs has also committed to providing technical solutions that will help THENA enhance on chain swaps to deliver better price efficiency and deeper liquidity. The addition of Orbs Liquidity Hub to THENA directly supports this goal.

Orbs’ investment in THENA will be used to enhance user experience including the redevelopment of the protocol’s front-end. THENA also intends to grow its presence within the Asian market through increasing community outreach across the region.

Orbs is on a mission to ensure projects on EVM chains can achieve their full potential. The integration of its Liquidity Hub with THENA moves Orbs closer to achieving this goal while ensuring that users on BNB Chain can extract greater value from every trade.

Orbs is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure. Its flagship products include TWAP and dLIMIT, limit order and TWAP protocols that are 100% decentralized and EVM compatible. They can be integrated with most DEXs and are currently live with exchanges such as QuickSwap, SpookySwap, Thena, and Chronos. Orbs is developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with team members in Tel Aviv, London, New York, Tokyo, and Seoul.

