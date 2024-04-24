Crypto Poker Site CoinPoker Launches CSOP Tournament Series with $1M Pot and Removes Cashout Fees

Willemstad, Curacao, April 24th, 2024, Chainwire

CoinPoker, the world’s largest cryptocurrency poker platform, has launched its annual Crypto Series of Online Poker (CSOP) Spring tournament series while also removing all Cashout Fees as announced by the team on X:

After kicking off on Friday April 19, the ongoing tournament series will end on April 28, featuring 41 events with a combined $1 million in guaranteed prize pools.

CSOP Spring Tournament Spans 41 Events Over 10 Days

Drawing comparisons to the prestigious World Series of Poker (WSOP), the CSOP is one of the biggest online poker tournament series to use cryptocurrencies.

CoinPoker’s flagship CSOP series has grown in stature each year, attracting players globally to compete for seven-figure prize pools paid out in crypto.

This year’s CSOP Spring edition has also attracted high stakes cash game action, with 1000/2000 games running on Sunday and some poker pots over $300k.

The ten days of the CSOP and 41 tournaments encompass a range of buy-in levels, from $20 openers to the $500 CSOP Grand Finale main event on April 28, all with freeroll qualifier events to satellite in at a discount.

Players can also expect a diverse slate of formats, including progressive knockout (PKO), Pot Limit Omaha (PLO), “MonsterStack” big blind events, and more mixed throughout the series.

CoinPoker’s CHP Token Offers Ethereum-Based Utility For Platform Rewards

The CSOP Spring event is also shining the spotlight on CoinPoker’s ecosystem.

CoinPoker is the original cryptocurrency poker site, launched in 2017 with a vision of bringing blockchain technology to the poker world.

The lifeblood of CoinPoker’s ecosystem is CHP, a utility token built on the Ethereum network.

Though poker games are played using the USDT stablecoin, CHP serves as a “bonusing fuel” that provides rewards and incentives for token holders.

Players can also earn CHP through the platform’s various promotions, rake races, and referral programs.

The token is currently available to trade through the QuickSwap DEX on the Polygon network.

At the time of writing, CHP is valued at $0.059 and is up 5% in the past seven days.

CHP’s market cap is just over $15 million, with over 98% of the 278,237,314 supply in circulation.

Poker Pro Tony G Serves as CoinPoker Ambassador

A key part of CoinPoker’s credibility in the poker world comes from its association with renowned pro Tony G (Antanas Guoga).

The Lithuanian-Australian poker legend serves as an ambassador and representative for the platform.

Tony G has an illustrious poker resume, with 15 World Series of Poker money finishes and two final table appearances at the World Poker Tour.

Tony G took part in the largest ever online poker pot worth over $7.7 million, played on CoinPoker’s platform. Tony’s decades of experience have helped steer CoinPoker into becoming one of the most popular crypto poker rooms.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is the world’s premier online crypto poker room and has been operating since 2017.

Using blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, CoinPoker provides a secure, transparent, and provably fair poker experience.

With high-profile ambassadors like Tony G representing the platform, CoinPoker hosts regular tournaments, attracting thousands of players globally to compete for crypto prizes.

Players can register a free anonymous CoinPoker account here to get started playing in the CSOP - all that’s needed is a crypto wallet, email and phone number.

CoinPoker is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Contact

CoinPoker



contact@coinpoker.com

