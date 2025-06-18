BitVault Raises $2M from GSR, Gemini, and Auros to Launch BTC-Backed Money

Berlin, Germany, June 18th, 2025, Chainwire

BitVault, a DeFi protocol aiming to redefine Bitcoin’s role in stablecoin infrastructure, has announced the close of a $2 million pre-seed round. Strategic investors include GSR, Gemini, Auros, and Keyrock, among others—joining BitVault in building what it calls the "next era of BTC-backed money": an institutionally-aligned alternative to fiat-pegged stablecoins.

The raise supports the launch of bvUSD, BitVault’s overcollateralized stablecoin backed by Bitcoin derivatives, and sbvUSD, its yield-bearing variant powered by institutional trading strategies by GSR.

BitVault will serve as a core stablecoin protocol on Katana, a new DeFi-first chain incubated by Polygon Labs and GSR prioritizing deep liquidity and user rewards, leveraging a licensed fork of Liquity V2 to enable permissioned borrowing, user-set interest rates, and automated liquidation infrastructure.

“Bitcoin was built for moments of fracture. BitVault was built to make it usable,” said Michael Kisselgof, Core Contributor of BitVault and VaultCraft. “We specifically onboarded GSR, Auros, and Keyrock as strategic investors that can also execute high yielding, non-directional strategies to create demand and deep liquidity for BTC-backed money.”

Stablecoins at an Inflection Point

BitVault arrives amid rising demand for crypto-native stability in a fragmented global monetary environment. Unlike fiat-backed stablecoins like USDC or algorithmic options like Ethena’s USDe, bvUSD is collateralized by BTC derivatives.

Only whitelisted institutional borrowers can mint bvUSD in bulk, while anyone can mint bvUSD using stablecoins—mitigating risks associated with overleveraged or anonymous borrowing. DeFi users can earn yield by staking bvUSD into sbvUSD, which leverages delta-neutral and arbitrage strategies managed by GSR, a globally recognized crypto investment firm specializing in market making, OTC trading, and options..

"We’re seeing growing interest in BTC-backed stablecoins, especially those designed to integrate seamlessly into DeFi ecosystems,” said Alain Kunz, Director from GSR, who participated in the round. “BitVault’s approach with experience in institutional-grade yield strategies positions it well for success. We’re particularly excited about its deployment on Katana, a DeFi centric chain we helped incubate. BitVault adds to Katana’s evolving ecosystem by introducing a new layer of stablecoin utility, enabling BTC to take on a more productive role within Katana’s high-yield DeFi stack.”

From Liquity to Katana

BitVault is a friendly fork of Liquity V2, re-engineered for institutional use under a licensed deployment agreement with Liquity AG. The protocol blends automated, governance-free mechanisms with a permissioned borrowing layer, offering stability while retaining core DeFi primitives like direct redemption and composable yield strategies.

Its upcoming VCRAFT token will govern future protocol parameters and serve as a rewards mechanism for stability providers and liquidity contributors.

The launch on Katana, incubated by Polygon Labs and GSR, positions BitVault at the heart of an emerging liquidity and settlement network across the EVM chain. Initial integrations include Vault infrastructure, Morpho money markets, Sushi AMMs, and a multichain “Bits” points campaign tied to VCRAFT distribution.

What’s Next

BitVault is scheduled for mainnet deployment on Katana in June 2025, with broader integrations across DeFi ecosystems and centralized liquidity venues in the works. The team plans to expand its stablecoin suite to support additional BTC-based collateral assets and is actively onboarding institutional borrowers.

About BitVault

BitVault is a DeFi protocol that offers a crypto-native solution for money through its BTC-backed stablecoin, bvUSD, and a yield-bearing staked stablecoin, sbvUSD. The protocol is designed to provide an institutional-grade, capital-efficient stablecoin with user-set interest rates, multi-collateral backing, and enhanced liquidity mechanisms.

For media inquiries or partnership information:

press@bitvault.finance

bitvault.finance

docs.bitvault.finance

@BitVaultFinance

Contact

BitVault Team



BitVault.Finance



info@bitvault.finance

