Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC and Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure

Polemos, a Web3 gaming infrastructure platform, started the official Token Generation Event (TGE) for the $PLMS utility token. The TGE began at 5:00 AM UTC on June 23rd, 2025, marking a step in the platform's development to integrate blockchain technology within the gaming sector. Now available on MEXC and Uniswap, $PLMS gives the users entry into the Polemos GameFi ecosystem. The exclusive $PLMS IKO on Kommunitas has officially sold out, raising $250,000 ahead of the $PLMS listing.

The $PLMS token is designed to serve as the utility and governance token for the Polemos ecosystem. It is intended to facilitate platform functionalities, including asset management, player incentives, and participation in ecosystem governance. The TGE follows prior development phases and strategic partnerships, contributing to the framework of Polemos’ Web3 gaming offerings.

"The start of the $PLMS Token Generation Event represents a key stage in the development of the Polemos platform," states Carl Wilgenbus, CEO of Polemos. "This event is aimed at distributing the $PLMS token, which is integral to the functional aspects of our ecosystem. Our objective is to provide infrastructure that supports digital asset ownership and participation within emerging gaming environments."

Polemos is also announcing a strategic partnership with Guinevere Capital, a prominent esports and gaming investment firm known for its investments and advisory roles in projects such as GiantX, iTero, Perion, Skybox, and various other projects across the industry. Guinevere Capital has established a strong reputation for its work across global Web2 gaming titles including League of Legends, Valorant, Rocket League, and many more. This partnership aims to leverage the combined expertise of Polemos.io and Guinevere Capital to enhance and further monetise audiences across publishers, infrastructure players, gaming companies, studios, and platforms.

The collaboration will focus on integrating advanced asset management and engagement tools from Polemos.io’s Forge platform with Guinevere Capital’s extensive network and experience in both Web2 and esports ecosystems. This will create new monetisation opportunities and improve player experiences by bridging traditional gaming with blockchain-enabled innovations.

Details of the $PLMS TGE:

Official TGE Start: June 23rd, 2025, at 5:00 AM UTC.

Exchanges: MEXC & Uniswap.

The $PLMS token is designed to enable the features of the Polemos platform, which aims to support Web3 gaming experiences:

Polemos Scholarship Program: This program is structured to provide gamers with access to necessary in-game assets and support, intended to assist in their participation and earning potential within Web3 games.

Unified Rewards System: The platform integrates a system designed to centralize rewards accumulated from various games and activities within the Polemos ecosystem, aiming to simplify reward tracking and management for users.

Onboarding and Education Initiatives: Polemos provides tools and resources, including "Pharos" for blockchain news and "Polemos University" for educational content, with the goal of making Web3 gaming concepts accessible to a broader audience.





This TGE represents a step in the operational phase of the Polemos ecosystem. Polemos intends for the $PLMS token to facilitate community engagement and economic activity within its platform.

About Polemos

Polemos is a Web3 gaming infrastructure platform focused on player onboarding, asset management, and engagement across blockchain games. Its objective is to bridge Web2 and Web3 gaming through technology and partnerships, aiming to provide a functional experience for players. The platform's activities include creating awareness of Web3 opportunities, simplifying access to blockchain technology, and developing tools intended to enhance gameplay and community interaction.

About Guinevere Capital

Founded in 2016, Guinevere Capital is a leading esports and gaming investment & advisory firm with a portfolio of projects spanning Oceania, the Middle East, and Europe. The firm is recognized for its strategic investments and operational expertise across major global Web2 gaming titles, driving growth and innovation across the sector.

About Kommunitas

Kommunitas is a decentralized, tier-less crowdfunding platform that has launched over 236 Web3 projects and raised $34.87 million, empowering startups and blockchain projects to grow through a fair, transparent, and community-driven approach. Its tier-less system allows anyone to participate in fundraising opportunities, and with a revenue-sharing model, Kommunitas offers long-term benefits for its community.

