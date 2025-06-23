Sheridan, wyoming, June 23rd, 2025, Chainwire

R0AR, the trailblazing DeFi platform, proudly announces the official listing of its $1R0R token on BitMart, marking its first centralized exchange (CEX) debut. This milestone catapults R0AR onto the global stage, making decentralized finance smarter, safer, and radically more accessible for all.

“This listing is a testament to our community’s belief in a DeFi ecosystem that doesn’t force trade-offs between power and simplicity,” said " - Dustin Hedrick, Co-Founder & CTO. “For our early supporters, this is your vision coming to life. For newcomers, welcome to a platform that’s built differently.”

Why R0AR Stands Out

R0AR rejects the complexity that often plagues DeFi. Its unified ecosystem—anchored by the R0AR Wallet, R0ARchain (a high-speed, low-cost Ethereum Layer 2), and the AI-driven R0ARacle (launching soon)—delivers privacy without paranoia, control without complexity, and institutional-grade tools without intimidation. With $1R0R, users unlock staking, farming, and advanced trading insights, all seamlessly integrated.

Until now, accessing $1R0R required navigating decentralized exchanges (DEXs). BitMart changes that, offering unmatched liquidity, price discovery, and a user-friendly gateway for millions worldwide.

Why BitMart?

BitMart’s global reach, robust security, and user-first ethos align perfectly with R0AR’s mission. This listing empowers both new and seasoned users to trade $1R0R with ease, free from the friction of DEXs.

Key Listing Details

Token : $1R0R (ERC-20, Ethereum)

: $1R0R (ERC-20, Ethereum) Liquidity : Backed by locked presale funds

: Backed by locked presale funds Access : Available to all BitMart users globally (KYC required)

: Available to all BitMart users globally (KYC required) Deposits & Withdrawals: Fully supported

Get Started: Sign up at BitMart, complete KYC, and start trading $1R0R today. https://www.bitmart.com/trade/en-US?symbol=1R0R_USDT

The 1ROR PowerDrop event page is now officially online!

Campaign page : https://www.bitmart.com/activity/1R0R/en-US

Twitter post : https://x.com /BitMartExchange/status /1935073715441541532

Social media airdrop : https:// x.com/BitMartExchange/status /1935004139123249454

To Join the R0AR Revolution users can:

Create and verify a BitMart account. Trade $1R0R with ease. Join the community at @th3r0ar for real-time updates. Explore the ecosystem at r0ar.io.

What’s Next for R0AR?

The BitMart listing is just the start. R0AR’s roadmap includes:

Full Platform Launch : An all-in-one dashboard for staking, farming, and liquidity management. r0arplatform.io

: An all-in-one dashboard for staking, farming, and liquidity management. r0arplatform.io R0ARacle Activation : Real-time AI-powered market insights to rival institutional tools.

: Real-time AI-powered market insights to rival institutional tools. Expanded Listings : More CEX partnerships to broaden access.

: More CEX partnerships to broaden access. Innovations: NFT integrations and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).

“We’re building the future of DeFi with our community,” Dustin Hedrick, Co-Founder & CTO. “This is your platform, your token, your moment.”

Users can join the movement at r0ar.io and trade $1R0R on BitMart today.

About R0AR

R0AR is a DeFi ecosystem designed to make decentralized finance intuitive, secure, and powerful. With its custom Ethereum Layer 2, AI-driven insights, and user-first design, R0AR empowers everyone to thrive in DeFi.

R0ar on Bitmart direct link: https://www.bitmart.com/trade/en-US?symbol=1R0R_USDT

R0AR Platform: https://www.r0ar.io/platform.

How to use the r0ar Platform : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL9NGvnQ0OI2FM2VTtZrjqnxxgdKvz62F-

R0AR Homepage: https://www.r0ar.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/r0ar_community

X: https://x.com/th3r0ar

